Alice Ripley Returns to The Green Room 42 on July 20

Alice Ripley returns to The Green Room 42 on July 20th with her solo performance, Ripley Prescription for Love and Recovery. The Tony winning actress will be joined by music director Brad Simmons for the evening.

The concert will consist of a 70 minute set featuring everything from pop/rock hits to musical theatre standards. Ripley sings, plays drums, and takes the audience on an evening of storytelling and song, with Simmons on piano.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Alice Ripley won critical acclaim and the 2009 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize winning Next to Normal. Alice also received Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her work in Next to Normal Off-Broadway (Second Stage) and a Helen Hayes Award for the production at Arena Stage in Washington, DC. Ms. Ripley received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her work as conjoined twin Violet Hilton in the cult hit Side Show. On Broadway, Alice also created the roles of Janet in The Rocky Horror Show, Molly Ivors in the Tony Award winning musical play James Joyce's The Dead, Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard, the Specialist's Assistant in The Who's Tommy, and Bathsheba in King David, as well as having a long stay at the Imperial Theatre as Fantine in Les Miserables. She recently starred as Mrs. Bateman in the original Broadway cast of American Psycho. TV: Girlboss, 30 Rock, Blue Bloods, Hee Haw, and Royal Pains. Ripley won three Best Acting awards for the indie musical favorite SUGAR!, which recently gained distribution. Other film: Sing Along, Isn't It Delicious, The Adulterer, Bear With Us, Temptation and Muckland. Ripley is an accomplished musician and has written and produced her own music. Recordings include: Daily Practice Vol 1, Everything's Fine, Outtasite, and RIPLEY EP, as well as numerous Broadway cast and compilation albums. Ripley just completed filming her first TEDx talk called Magic Takes Time.





