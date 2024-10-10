Alexis Bittar's Fictional Margeaux Goldrich Will Give Opening Monologue in CHICAGO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Margeaux Goldrich, the fictional character developed by designer Alexis Bittar and played by actor, Patricia Black, will be delivering Chicago's opening monologue on Tuesday, October 15th on Broadway at the 7PM performance. Patricia Black's appearance on the hallowed Chicago stage, as Margeaux Goldrich, marks Alexis Bittar & Chicago's social media collaboration in The Bittarverse Series. You can view the skits on Alexis Bittar's Instagram & TikTok accounts. The now cult character of Margeaux Goldrich lives in the Bittarverse with her sidekick Jules/Hazel and her celebrity friends.

Bittar is renowned for his illustrious career as an award-winning Accessories Designer, who created The Bittarverse and its multilayered characters which inhibit this fictitious, yet extremely real New York City centric world. The characters and their celebrity cameo friends, who play themselves, pop up in iconic New York City locations an homage to the creator's roots.

A Brief note about the Bittarverse: The New York centric characters are a vehicle for Alexis Bittar's satirical social commentary. Using his game-changing direct to consumer marketing, Alexis Bittar is fully taking advantage of his social media platform to broadcast the now CULT content. Content which he has specifically generated for the medium - Unlike other Brands, Bittar continues to fearlessly address Ageism, Consumerism, Fashion Exclusivity, Diversity and Political Correctness in this self-conceived self realized, self-scripted, mockumentary which is filmed and "dropped” online in bitesized-episodic skits to a clambering audience. Other BITTARVERSE residents include: Law Roach, Susan Sarandon, Amanda Lepore, Mel Ottenberg, Mickey Boardman, Coco Rocha, Arianne Phillips, Eric Archibald, Kelly Cutrone, Tamron Hall, House of LaBeija, Laquan Smith, Gia Love and more.

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now playing at New York's Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). Celebrating 27 years on Broadway, Chicago is Broadway's longest running American musical.