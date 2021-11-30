Alex Lacamoire, Tom Viola, Eva Price & More Set for BECOMING BROADWAY Open House

On Monday, December 6, Situation, in collaboration with The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, invites the next generation of changemakers to peek behind the curtain of Broadway's vast job market in this special, virtual "open house" for college students, recent grads, and aspiring young professionals.

The speaker lineup offers an acclaimed and established list of seasoned professionals from all walks of life in the theatre industry - producers, stage managers, technical directors, musicians, sound designers, physical therapists, makeup artists, merchandise managers, lawyers, accountants, playwrights, choreographers, talent agents, and many more.

The speaker list includes: Abbey O'Brien, Adriana Grace, Alex Lacamoire, Alyssa Eilbott, Ashley Bishop, Ben Heller, Brad Alexander, Bridget Mills, Charl Brown, Cheryl Thomas, Chris Cronin, Claire Wojciechowski, Dan Coey, Dani Barlow, David "Pfish" Terry, Debra Barsha, Donna Langman, Eric Brown, Eric Cornell, Eva Price, Gene O'Donovan, Gregg Arst, Janine Beach, Jermaine Hill, Jessie Rosso, Jill Abramovitz, Jillian Oliver, Josh Marquette, Julianne Merrill, Kat Hargrave, Katie Pope, Kevin Murphy, Kristin Gardner, lark hackshaw, Lauren Gunderson, Lauren Stamm, Libby Parker, Lisa Dawn Cave, Lisa Gajda, Lizzie Stern, Maan Singh Tinna, Macy Schmidt, Maegan Morris, Mark Fisher, Marti McIntosh, Melia Bensussen, Meredith Blair, Michele Groner, Noah Sprock, Peter Shoemaker, Phaedra Scott, Phillip Hughes, Rick Sordelet, Rita Marie Pelosi, Rocío Mendez, Rona Siddiqui, Ryanne Tanae Glasper, Sammi Cannold, Sam Strum, Sarah Galbraith, Sarah Laux, Thom Clay, Tom Viola, Tori Ujczo, Twi McCallum, Valerie Lau-Kee, Vanessa Javier, Victor Vazquez, Victoria Bailey, Wilson Chin, and Zak Borovay.

"Becoming Broadway" is being organized with the support of the City University of New York (CUNY) and the State University of New York (SUNY). The event is produced by Situation in collaboration with the Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment. Elie Landau serves as the Executive Producer.

Livestream tickets for the event are free and are available here .

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos