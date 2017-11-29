Alex Brightman and Jeffrey Seller Sign NBC Development Deal for Comedy Pilot

SCHOOL OF ROCK star Alex Brightman, Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller and Universal TV have struck a deal with NBC to develop an untitled family comedy written by the Tony Award-nominated actor. Brightman is also set to executive produce the pilot.

According to Deadline, the NYC-set comedy centers on "a struggling twentysomething who moves back home with his parents and a rotating roster of tenants in their oversized, rent-controlled apartment."

Brightman received a Tony nomination for his star turn as Dewey Finn in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Julian Fellowes' School of Rock: The Musical. His other Broadway credits include Wicked, Glory Days, Matilda The Musical, and Big Fish. On TV, he recently guest-starred in Showtime's SMILF, which was just renewed for a second season. Brightman is repped by UTA, Stewart Talent and Brookside Artist Management.

