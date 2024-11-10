Alex Boutique and Los Reyes Del Mambo Embark On U.S. And International Tour Starting Early 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dominican Carnival pioneer and musical sensation Francisco Blanco, known artistically as Alex Boutique and Los Reyes Del Mambo, will embark on a highly anticipated tour in early 2025. The tour, spanning major cities across the United States and internationally, marks a new chapter in the artist's illustrious career. This initiative is presented by acud Records & Entertainment, under the leadership of its president, Andrés Durán.

Known for his unparalleled influence on the Dominican Carnival and Alibaba music, Alex Boutique is set to captivate audiences with performances that celebrate Dominican culture and heritage. Following a series of festive Christmas parties across the Dominican Republic to close out 2024, this tour will bring the heart of Dominican music to fans worldwide.

"This tour is a dream come true and a tribute to the carnival culture that has defined my life and career," says Alex Boutique. "We're bringing the vibrant sounds and spirit of our music to audiences across the United States and other countries, sharing a piece of the Dominican Republic with the world."

About Alex Boutique and Los Reyes Del Mambo

Born on October 15, 1967, in Villa Francisca, National District, Dominican Republic, Francisco Blanco's journey into the world of Carnival began early. Inspired by family tradition, Alex's passion was ignited by the "Diablos Cojuelos" costumes worn by his father and brother. By 1990, he was a standout in the "Los Principles" troupe, and shortly after, he formed his iconic troupe, "Los Kentos."

Over the years, Alex Boutique has created a legacy of innovative and visually spectacular troupes, such as "Colorido del Carnaval," "Los Piratas," and "Fantasía Africana," each bringing something unique to the National District's carnival celebrations.

In 2000, Alex Boutique's influence extended to music, contributing nine tracks to a landmark carnival music production under the guidance of musical director Luis Reyes. With songs like "Mambo Alibaba," "El Celular," and "Dame Luz," Alex Boutique solidified his place as the pioneer of Alibaba rhythms in carnival music, capturing the hearts of listeners with his vibrant and rhythmic style.

What to Expect on the Tour

The 2025 tour will showcase the signature sounds and dance energy that have made Alex Boutique an emblem of Dominican culture. Each performance promises to be an electrifying experience, filled with the infectious rhythms and colorful energy of Dominican Carnival.

Tour Highlights

Cities and Venues: Performances are scheduled for major locations across the United States and internationally in other countries.

Exclusive Dominican Republic Events: A series of Christmas celebrations will bring Alex Boutique's captivating performances to towns across the Dominican Republic, sharing festive joy and excitement with local fans.

Stay Updated on Tour Dates

Fans can stay up-to-date with tour details, cities, and ticket information by following Alex Boutique on social media and through official press announcements.