Alanis Morissette Announces 2020 European Tour

Today, seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winner and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette announces her much anticipated European leg of her 2020 World Tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill and her upcoming album Such Pretty Forks In The Road. The run will see Alanis perform in 13 cities across Europe, kicking off in Copenhagen on 23rd September and concluding at Paris' AccorHotels Arena on 22nd October. Alanis will be joined by Liz Phair across all dates. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 28th February starting at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk.



For ticket, VIP and pre-sale information, please visit: www.alanis.com

Alanis Morissette European Tour | 2020



23rd September - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

28th September - London, UK - The O2

29th September - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

1st October - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

4th October - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

6th October - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

8th October - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

10th October - Warsaw, Poland - Expo Hall

12th October - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

15th October - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

17th October - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

19th October - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

22nd October - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena



New song "Smiling" was co-written by Alanis and Michael Farrell (Morrissey, Macy Gray) and produced by Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Ben Platt, Tove Lo). This is Alanis' second song released from her highly anticipated ninth album, SUCH PRETTY FORKS IN THE ROAD, due out May 1st and available for pre-order now. The song was originally written for Jagged Little Pill The Musical and is featured in the show and on the official musical soundtrack, performed by Elizabeth Stanley. Listen here:





