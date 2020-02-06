Alan Cumming, Jennifer Holliday, and More Join Provincetown 2020 Cabaret Series

Crown & Anchor Cabaret Series 2020 in Provincetown, MA will return this summer at The Crown & Anchor's Paramount Theatre and Cabaret Room and at Town Hall Auditorium.

Tickets are now on sale for the Series, in which an impressive list of award-winning stars will be performing live in full concerts. Following up on last summer's smash hit season, the 2020 Cabaret Series will include the talents of comedians Margaret Cho, Pam Ann, Ryan Raftery, Paula Poundstone, and Sandra Bernhard, vocalists Lainie Kazan, Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro, Ann Hampton Callaway Linda Eder and Jennifer Holliday, and television favorite Leslie Jordan. Provincetown legend Dina Martina returns once again to the Cabaret Room for a summer-long run.

Producer Rick Murray said, "2020 promises to be an amazing season! We're bringing back an array of crowd-pleasing performers with all-new material and introducing others, like the legendary Lainie Kazan, to Provincetown audiences. The Crown & Anchor's ongoing commitment is to present diverse and exciting entertainment by America's most acclaimed performers at Provincetown's premiere venues with first-rate production values."

The Crown & Anchor Cabaret Series 2020 Schedule:

PAM ANN

Pam Ann Returns!

Paramount Theater

Monday and Tuesday, June 29 & 30 at 8:00 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday, August 17 & 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Fasten your seatbelts for the return of Pam Ann! She helps kick off the 2020 Summer Season with two shows in June that will have you rolling in the aisles! Pam lands again in August for two more Carnival Week performances.

Paramount Theater

Monday and Tuesday, July 6 & 7 at 8:00 p.m.

Lainie Kazan is a multi-award winner in film, television and on stage. Kazan began her career as Barbra Streisand's understudy in the Broadway production of "Funny Girl." She soon became the chanteuse of her native New York, appearing in nightclubs and as a guest on virtually every top variety and talk show on television. Her films include "My Favorite Year," "Lust in the Dust," "Delta Force," "Beaches," "The Cemetery Club," "29th St.," "The Associate," "Love Is All There Is," "The Big Hit," "The Crew," "What's Cooking?," "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," and "Don't Mess With The Zohan."

Over-Exposed

Town Hall

Saturday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m.

Leslie Jordan is one of the most consistently recognized faces in popular entertainment! Over-Exposed is a part coming-of-age story and part lighthearted Hollywood exposé, one thing you can say about this latest show is that the star is NOT lacking in material! Leslie Jordan is the prestigious Emmy Award winner in 2006 for Will & Grace. In recent years he has appeared on the hit FX Television show American Horror Story as well in the return of Will & Grace and FOX's The Cool Kids.

Alan Cumming & ARI SHAPIRO

Och & Oy!

Town Hall

Friday, July 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Tony winner Alan Cumming (Cabaret, The Good Wife) and Ari Shapiro (NPR's All Things Considered, Pink Martini) both transport audiences to other worlds through their stories. Now they're joining forces in song. Witness the return of their special evening of tunes and tall tales,

The Streisand Songbook

Paramount Theater

Monday & Tuesday, August 3 and 4 at 8:00 p.m.

Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, has created an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of one of America's most beloved artists, Barbara Streisand. A leading champion of the Great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. Callaway is a Platinum Award-winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Streisand's recent recordings. Stephen Holden of The New York Times writes, "For sheer vocal beauty, no contemporary singer matches Ms. Callaway."

Town Hall Auditorium

Saturday, August 8 at 8:00 p.m.

The Crown & Anchor is thrilled to welcome Margaret Cho back to Provincetown for one night only! The acclaimed actress and comedienne brings her edgy humor and classic wit back to Town Hall for one unforgettable performance!

Paramount Theater

Monday and Tuesday, August 10 & 11 at 8:00 p.m.

Drama Desk Award nominee Linda Eder brings her singular talents back to Provincetown and the Paramount Room at the Crown & Anchor! Don't miss this amazing star of Jekyll and Hyde perform some of her biggest hits from the worlds of pop and Broadway.

In Concert

Town Hall

Saturday, August 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Broadway's original Dreamgirl, the Tony- and Grammy-winning sensation returns to Provincetown for one show only to kick off Carnival!

IVANKA 2020 - The Ivanka Trump Musical

Cabaret Room

Saturday, August 16 through Friday, August 21 nightly at 7:30 p.m.

One woman. Two personalities. It's not about being right...it's about WINNING. Just in time for the election season, Ryan Raftery returns to Provincetown with his new celebrity bio-musical comedy IVANKA 2020. Inspired by the classic film "The Manchurian Candidate" and the beloved animated film "Anastasia," Raftery's latest piece is a satirical commentary on what is arguably the most fascinating political landscape the United States has seen in decades.

PAULA POUNDSTONE

Town Hall Auditorium

Saturday, August 22 at 8:00 p.m.

Paula Poundstone is one of our country's preeminent comedians, known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. She tours regularly performing over 85 shows a year. Paula is a popular panelist on NPR's # 1 show, the weekly comedy news quiz, Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me! Her new weekly podcast for Maximum Fun, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, is a comedy field guide to life. Each week Paula and her co-host, Adam Felber, a friend and fellow panelist on Wait Wait..., bring on leading expert guests and use their unique comedic sensibility to help us navigate life in the 21st century. Along the way, Paula attempts to explain existence through her kaleidoscopic perspective

A Decade of Madness and Mayhem

Paramount Theater

Monday & Tuesday, August 24 & 25 at 9:00 p.m.

Returning after two sold out Crown & Anchor performances in 2019, Sandra Bernhard! Welcome to 2020 -- the world keeps spinning, sputtering, evolving, revolving.... but you can always count on Sandy. Join her as she looks back over the last decade and predicts the future. She'll lift you up and sooth your frazzled nerves, with her one-of-a-kind mix of social commentary, music, and glimpses into Sandy's world. Some things never change but they always stay the same and we're going to make it kids, I promise... So, let's gather together in this crazy new decade!

Tickets are now on sale both for general admission seating and special VIP packages. Pricing and additional information available online at www.onlyatthecrown.com, by phone at 508-487-1430, or at the Crown & Anchor box office, 247 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA.





