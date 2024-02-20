Alan Cumming & Jane Lynch Join Hulu's THE BRAVEST KNIGHT Animated Series

Alan Cumming and Jane Lynch have joined the voice cast of Hulu's The Bravest Knight animated series.

Variety reports that the two Broadway alums will join T.R. Knight, Christine Baranski, Storm Reid, and Bobby Moynihan for the second season. The first season is available to watch on Hulu.

The series broke boundaries by featuring a household with two dads, making it one of the first children's television series with an openly gay main character.

On Broadway and the West End, Alan Cumming played the Master of Ceremonies in Kander and Ebb's Cabaret, winning a Tony and every other award available in the process. His other Broadway credits include Macbeth, The Threepenny Opera, and Design For Living.

Jane Lynch, most recently onstage playing Mrs. Rosie Brice in Funny Girl opposite Beanie Feldstein is a five-time Emmy, two-time SAG Award, and Golden Globe Winner. She made her Broadway debut in the 2013 production of Annie. Known for playing Sue Sylvester on Glee, she has also been seen on screen in Only Murders in the Building and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Following the inspiring and perseverant former pumpkin farmer, Sir Cedric, now grown and married to the prince of his dreams, The Bravest Knight recounts personal tales of his journey.

Sir Cedric shares his story with his adopted 10-year-old daughter Nia, on how he transformed from day-time farmer to full-fledged knight. Nia, who is training to become a brave knight herself, learns important values such as honor, justice and compassion; proving that knighthood is much more than slaying dragons.