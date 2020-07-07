Ailey All Access Continues To Lift Spirits & Announces Upcoming Schedule

The Ailey organization continues to further Alvin Ailey's legacy of using dance to lift spirits and positively impact lives with Ailey All Access. Since March 30th, the free online initiative has reached millions across the globe offering weekly series of performances of full length works from the repertory, Ailey Extension dance and fitness classes, and original short films created by the Ailey dancers, and other especially created content.

Viewers can witness Ailey's artistry from wherever they are every Thursday at 7pm EDT. For one week, starting July 9th, Ailey All Access will broadcast Artistic Director Robert Battle's first work for the Company, Juba. Called "electrifying" by The New York Times, the ballet explores where ritual and folk traditions exist in today's society, as five dancers engage in a modern day "Rite of Spring" with an abstract twist. An original score by John Mackey for string quartet and percussion drives the mood of this edgy, ritualistic work. Ahead of the Thursday screening, Ailey will broadcast a special discussion with Robert Battle and composer John Mackey moderated by dancer Hope Boykin, along with additional behind-the-scenes videos and a dancer compilation short film of Robert Battle's choreographic language from his works Awakening, Ella, In/Side, Juba, Love Stories, Mass, No Longer Silent, Strange Humors, Takademe, The Hunt and Unfold, featuring current and former Company members. The performance series continues on July 16 with a re-stream of Camille A. Brown's City of Rain - a quietly lyrical ballet honoring a close friend that passed away due to an illness that paralyzed him from the waist down.

Ailey is calling all dance teachers, dance scholars, and professional dancers alike to join Ailey Extension for the Virtual Horton Teacher Workshop taught by master teacher and scholar of the Horton vocabulary Ana Marie Forsythe. The Horton Teacher Workshop offers instructors the knowledge to train students to use proper body alignment, improve strength, coordination, and flexibility, as well as the ability to train more versatile dancers. Session I, which runs from July 13-17, is ideal for Introductory/Beginner instructors to gain a better understanding of the Horton technique, learn Horton studies and increase the knowledge and details of this unique American modern dance technique. Some knowledge of the Horton Technique is preferred, and participants must have three years of teaching experience. Session II runs from July 20-24 and is for Intermediate/Advanced teachers who have participated in a minimum of one previous pedagogy workshop with Ana Marie Forsythe and have a minimum of three-year experience teaching the Horton technique. More details including sign up information can be found here. For a complete schedule of Ailey Extension's wide array of virtual classes led by elite instructors please visit aileyextension.com/keepdancing.

Every contribution to the Still, We Dance campaign makes it possible for the Ailey organization to move forward during unprecedented times, while making it possible for Ailey to offer a variety of programming through Ailey All Access and prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 season paying tribute to six decades of Revelations. What makes Alvin Ailey's pioneering legacy forever relevant is that it speaks to the common humanity in us all. Mr. Ailey understood the importance of always delivering dance back to the people. And that is why, despite the uncertainty we currently face, Still, We Dance.

