Adrienne Warren, Jessica Vosk, Michael Feinstein & More to Take Part in Carnegie Hall's CONCERT FOR UKRAINE

Carnegie Hall today announced that it will bring together an all-star lineup of internationally renowned musicians for Concert for Ukraine-a benefit performance in solidarity with the Ukrainian people-on Monday, May 23 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The proceeds from this one-night-only event, including 100% of ticket sales, will support Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid non-profit organization providing urgently needed medical supplies to relief groups on the ground in Ukraine.



This special evening will feature performances by many of the finest artists from the worlds of classical, jazz, Broadway, and popular music including Angel Blue, Michael Feinstein, Denyce Graves, Evgeny Kissin, Isabel Leonard, Midori, Itzhak Perlman, CÃ©cile McLorin Salvant, Chris Thile, Jessica Vosk, Adrienne Warren, musicians from Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect, and the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York.

"Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has been heartbreaking to witness the devastation that has been wrought there over the last two months," said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "In this time of crisis, it is important to remember that there are active ways that we can all play a part in helping those who are suffering and under attack. With this concert, Carnegie Hall is inviting music lovers to join us in supporting Direct Relief. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary group of artists who have agreed to lend their time and talent so we can all make a difference."



Tickets for Concert for Ukraine, ranging from $90 to $300, go on sale tomorrow-Wednesday, May 4 at 11:00 a.m.-and will be available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or by visiting carnegiehall.org.



About Direct Relief



Founded in 1948, Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 US states and more than 90 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies-without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.



Since Ukraine was invaded on February 24, Direct Relief has deployed more than 300 tons of medical aid-including a wide range of medicine, equipment, and supplies, from emergency medical packs used by first responders in the field to critical care medicines administered in ICU settings-and distributed more than $13 million in emergency project grants to on-the-ground partners throughout the country and in neighboring states. Direct Relief is working directly with Ukraine's Ministry of Health as well as hundreds of partners throughout the region and globally to meet immediate requests while simultaneously coordinating long-term assistance programs for people affected or displaced by the conflict. For more information, visit directrelief.org.



Direct Relief ensures that 100% of contributions designated for Ukraine are spent fully to fund relief programs on the ground in Ukraine.

Program Information



Monday, May 23 at 8:00 P.M.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage



CONCERT FOR UKRAINE



Performances by:

Angel Blue

Michael Feinstein

Denyce Graves

Evgeny Kissin

Isabel Leonard

Midori

Itzhak Perlman

CÃ©cile McLorin Salvant

Chris Thile

Jessica Vosk

Adrienne Warren

Members of Ensemble Connect

Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York



Marc Bruni, Director

Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary, Writers

Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Musical Director

Alan Adelman, Lighting Designer

Nevin Steinberg, Sound Designer



All proceeds go to Direct Relief, providing urgently needed medical aid to relief groups in Ukraine.

Ticket Information

Tickets, priced from $90-$300, will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Wednesday, May 4 at 11:00 a.m. and will be available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.



For more information on discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.



Please note: To support a safe reopening for in-person events and in accordance with the advice of medical and public health experts, everyone entering Carnegie Hall will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, everyone on Carnegie Hall's premises will be required to wear a properly fitting mask over the nose and mouth except when eating or drinking in designated areas.