LaChanze Launches New Multimedia Production Company LaChanze Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award-winning producer LaChanze (Kimberly Akimbo, Topdog/Underdog) is launching her new multimedia production company, LaChanze Productions. LCP is focused on producing original works that will attract contemporary audiences by bringing new voices to center stage. LCP aims to reimagine traditional theatrical concepts and revitalize commercial theatre, making it exciting and accessible for all. LaChanze serves as Producer and Managing Director of the new entity.



LCP will discover, develop, and deliver groundbreaking Broadway and commercial entertainment projects. With a mission to nurture untapped talent both on and off stage, prioritize inclusivity and create productions that inspire and reflect the human condition, LCP aims to usher in a new era of entertainment. While current projects in development are plays and musicals, LCP plans to expand into film and television as well.



LaChanze is currently a producing partner with Marylee Fairbanks on the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, which received 12 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical in 2024. She had already found tremendous success as a producer on the Broadway productions of Kimberly Akimbo (Tony Award, Best Musical), Topdog/Underdog (Tony Award, Best Play Revival), Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (five 2024 Tony nominations, including Best Play) and Here Lies Love (four 2024 Tony nominations).



A veteran theatre and entertainment professional for over 40 years, LaChanze brings keen insight to her approach as a producer. “Since 2009, I have wanted a seat on the other side of the table,” she shares. “As a career theatre professional, I have had the good fortune to witness all aspects of what it takes to build a successful theatrical production. My love for this industry coupled with my advocacy to develop new audiences has inspired me to launch LaChanze Productions. I hope to bring a unique perspective to each project we produce and I look forward to continuing to build this company, nurture new productions and bring on other passionate people to join me in this endeavor.”



LaChanze is a tremendously successful actress with highlights including her Tony Award-winning performance as the original Celie in The Color Purple and originating the iconic role of Ti Moune in Once on This Island (Tony Award nomination).



A private industry reading of Reunion in Bartersville, written by Celeste Bedford Walker and one of the first new works from LCP, will take place on June 13, 2024 at Signature Theatre (480 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036). The reading will be directed by Jerry Dixon. Nzinga Williams will serve as General Manager.



New Works from LaChanze Productions:



Reunion in Bartersville

A whodunnit set on a group of senior citizens who come together for their 50th High School Class reunion.



The Sea Witch

Before she took the mermaid’s voice, she gave up her own heart. The untold story of how a girl became the sea’s most feared villain.



Gifted

A love-triangle that follows the journey of Marcus, a teenager who discovers that he has the ability to stop time, which gains him entry into the superpowered high school, Wilford School for the Elite.



Love Warrior

A one-man performance that highlights that power of the human spirit can triumph over immeasurable trauma. Daniel “Koa” Beaty shares his journey to transform his pain to power. (Produced with Vanessa V. Williams for Asé Enterprises).



Buena Vista Social Club

An homage to the famed Cuban nightclub that gave birth to Afro-Cuban legends and their untold story. (Co-Producer).

Photo Credit: Justin Schuman Photography