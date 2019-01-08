Adam Lambert, Josh Groban, John Legend Among Stars Lined Up for NBC's Elvis Tribute

NBC has announced THE LINEUP of performers for its "Elvis All-Star Tribute," which will air on February 17 from 9-11 p.m. (ET/PT).

Celebrating one of the greatest musical events in television history, NBC will honor a true legend when it airs "Elvis All-Star Tribute," a look back at the network's iconic 1968 special that put Elvis Presley back on the map.

The special, which is hosted by Blake Shelton, will include performances by Adam Lambert, Josh Groban, John Legend, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes, Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, Darius Rucker, Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood, and more. The performers have recreated the look and feel of the famed Elvis "'68 Comeback Special." Lambert will be singing the famed "Blue Suede Shoes," Legend will take on "A Little Less Conversation" and Groban will perform an operatic "It's Now or Never."

See a full list of performances below!



From Ken Ehrlich, veteran executive producer of the GRAMMY AWARDS and a multi-Emmy Award nominee, the two-hour special will feature an all-star group of music superstars who will pay tribute to Elvis, recreating the spectacle - even the staging - of that legendary night.



Elvis' Dec. 3, 1968 special was his first live television performance since 1961 and a monumental TV event. Dressed in a black leather jumpsuit and playing with a full band in front of an intimate audience, the telecast was hugely popular and was, in fact, the No. 1-rated show on NBC that season.



In addition to the musical performances, the special will showcase rare Elvis footage, outtakes and interviews from those involved in the special, including director Steve Binder. Whether you're a lifelong fan or just getting to know Elvis, this is an event not to be missed.



"Elvis All-Star Tribute" is executive produced by Ken Ehrlich and is produced by Ken Ehrlich Productions.

A complete listing of the scheduled performances:

"Trouble"/"Guitar Man" - Blake Shelton

"Hound Dog" - Shawn Mendes

"Baby, What You Want Me to Do" - Keith Urban & Post Malone

"Burning Love" - Keith Urban

"Jailhouse Rock" - John Fogerty

"Can't Help Falling in Love" - Ed Sheeran

"Always on My Mind" - Kelsea Ballerini

"Heartbreak Hotel" - Jennifer Lopez

"One Night" - Darius Rucker

"Suspicious Minds" - Blake Shelton

"Love Me Tender" - Alessia Cara

"Memories" - Mac Davis

"A Little Less Conversation" - John Legend

"Are You Lonesome Tonight" - Little Big Town

"Blue Suede Shoes" - Adam Lambert

"Love Me" - Pistol Annies

Hits Medley ("That's All Right," "Don't Be Cruel," "Blue Suede Shoes") - Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker & Blake Shelton

Gospel Medley ("How Great Thou Art," "He Touched Me," "You'll Never Walk Alone") - Carrie Underwood & Yolanda Adams

"Little Sister" - Dierks Bentley

"It's Now or Never" - Josh Groban

"If I Can Dream" - Elvis Presley, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NBC

Related Articles