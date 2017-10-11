Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe to Celebrate 'WOMEN OF NOTES' with The New York Pops

The New York Pops, under the baton of Music Director Steven Reineke, pays tribute to female composers and lyricists of the stage and screen on Friday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The New York Pops is joined by guest artists Adam Kantor (Fiddler on the Roof and The Band's Visit) and Betsy Wolfe (currently appearing as Jenna in Waitress). This concert reunites Kantor and Wolfe, who previously appeared opposite each other in Second Stage Theatre's 2013 production of The Last Five Years.

The New York Pops opens its 35th anniversary season with That's Entertainment: From Skitch to Steven on Friday, October 27 at 8:00 p.m. Additional concerts in the 2017-18 season include: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 p.m. with Megan Hilty; Heart and Soul featuring James Monroe Iglehart and Capathia Jenkins on Friday, February 2 at 8:00 p.m.; and The Best of Hollywood: Blockbuster Film Scores on Friday, March 9 at 8:00 p.m.

IF YOU GO:

The New York Pops

WOMEN OF NOTES: IN DEDICATION TO FEMALE COMPOSERS AND LYRICISTS

Friday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Adam Kantor, Guest Artist

Betsy Wolfe, Guest Artist

Tickets, priced at $21-$140, are available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States, and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Under the leadership of dynamic Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music. The orchestra performs an annual subscription series and birthday gala at Carnegie Hall and a summer series at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY. The New York Pops is dedicated to lifelong learning, and collaborates with public schools, community organizations, children's hospitals and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.

Steven Reineke is the Music Director of The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Principal Pops Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and Principal Pops Conductor of the Houston Symphony and Toronto Symphony Orchestra. Mr. Reineke is a frequent guest conductor with The Philadelphia Orchestra and has been on the podium with the Boston Pops, The Cleveland Orchestra and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Ravinia. His extensive North American conducting appearances include Seattle, Edmonton and Pittsburgh. As the creator of more than one hundred orchestral arrangements for the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra and the composer of symphonic and wind ensemble compositions, Mr. Reineke's work has been performed worldwide.

Adam Kantor has returned to Broadway this fall in the new musical The Band's Visit, by Itamar Moses and David Yazbek, and directed by David Cromer. Adam recently played the role of Motel Kamzoil in the Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Bartlett Sher. Adam made his Broadway debut playing Mark in the final cast of Rent which was preserved on DVD by Sony Pictures' RENT Filmed Live on Broadway. He reunited with Rent director Michael Greif in Next to Normal on Broadway, in which he played Henry. Adam played Jamie in the New York City revival of The Last Five Years, directed by its writer Jason Robert Brown, starring opposite Betsy Wolfe at Second Stage Theatre. Also off-Broadway, he played Princeton/Rod in Avenue Q. At The Old Globe, he played Proteus in Shakespeare's Two Gentlemen of Verona directed by Mark Lamos, and Jeff in the world premiere of Nobody Loves You by Itamar Moses and Gaby Alter. Adam played Eddie in the world premiere production of Diner by Sheryl Crow and Barry Levinson, directed by Kathleen Marshall. On TV, he was in Billions on Showtime in the role of Pununzio, and The Good Wife on CBS in the role of Ezra. Adam was a co-founder of the nonprofit arts organization Broadway In South Africa, which provided arts education to underprivileged youth in the townships of South Africa. He graduated from Northwestern University and also studied at the British-American Dramatic Academy.

Betsy Wolfe is currently starring in the hit Broadway musical Waitress. She was last seen on Broadway starring in Falsettos as Cordelia, one of the lovable "lesbians from next door", directed by James Lapine. Her other Broadway credits include Woody Allen's musical adaptation of Bullets Over Broadway where she played opposite Zach Braff, under the direction of Susan Stroman. Previously, she starred in the Off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years at Second Stage Theatre and the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood as Rosa Bud. Prior to that Wolfe played Beth in Merrily We Roll Along at Encores! and created the role of Mary Ann Singleton in ACT's world premiere of Tales of the City, a musical based on the Armistead Maupin novels. Other Broadway credits includes Everyday Rapture with Sherie Rene Scott (a show she also performed Off-Broadway), 110 in the Shade, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Wolfe made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Douglas Carter Beane's adaptation of Die Fledermaus, which she recently returned to for an encore engagement. Wolfe starred in the La Jolla Playhouse world premiere production of Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez's new musical Up Here, under the direction of Alex Timbers. She starred in the San Francisco and Boston companies of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Wolfe has been a guest artist for over 40 symphony, pops, and philharmonic orchestras across the U.S. and internationally including the New York Philharmonic and Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Last season she performed with Maestro Reineke and Darren Criss to sold out crowds at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center with their show "Broadway Today". Her concert debut at Carnegie Hall was with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra under Maestro Erich Kunzel. Ms. Wolfe was a guest soloist for the New York City Ballet where she performed at Lincoln Center and at The Coliseum in London. Recordings include Falsettos, Bullets over Broadway, The Last Five Years, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Stage Door Canteen, 35MM, and Merrily We Roll Along. She holds a BFA in musical theatre from Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Wolfe can also be seen in the film adaptation of The Last Five Years.

Photo of Steven Reineke by Michael Tammaro; photo of Betsy Wolfe by Justin Patterson

Related Articles