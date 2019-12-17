Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson and Andy Grotelueschen Have Joined Off-Broadway ASSASSINS Revival

Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson, and Andy Grotelueschen have joined the upcoming Classic Stage Company revival of Assassins. They will play the roles of John Hinckley Jr., Squeaky Fromme, and Samuel Byck respectively.

They join the previously announced Judy Kuhn, Steven Pasquale, Will Swenson, Wesley Taylor, and Brandon Uranowitz.

Assassins completes the trilogy of Sondheim/Weidman musicals John Doyle has directed, having staged their other two collaborations-Pacific Overtures (at CSC in 2017) and Road Show (at The Public Theater in 2008 and London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2011)-to wide acclaim. It is sure to be a highlight of Sondheim's 90th birthday year.

A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. When the musical made its Broadway debut in 2004, The New York Times wrote that Assassins has "acquired a new point of connection with contemporary culture...[through] that imaginary constitutional amendment to which these antiheroes subscribe so ardently: the right to be famous."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





