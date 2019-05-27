Actors Shakespeare Company Presents WILL & BESS Reading

May. 27, 2019  

The equity professional Actors Shakespeare Company will present a world premiere reading of WILL & BESS by Loren Lester on Wednesday, June 5 at 7pm at the Episcopal Actors Guild.

Directed by and featuring longtime ASC member Lynn Battaglia, the cast for Will &Bess includes: Susanna Baddiel, Cindy Boyle, Declan Candela, Michael Hajek, DeVon Lineman, Clay Lundgren, Kate Ross, Maren Sugarman, and Paul Sugarman.

Will & Bess puts Shakespeare himself front and center in a comedy of errors. While attempting to appease Queen Elizabeth's demand for a play about romance, with Sir John Falstaff as the lead, Shakespeare finds himself mixed up in an assassination plot against her. As he tries to deal with both issues, mayhem ensues. The end result is comedy meets political intrigue.

The reading is free to the public. Seating is based on a first come first served basis. The Episcopal Actors Guild is located at 1 East 29th Street in NYC. For further information, visit the Actors Shakespeare Company website at www.ascnj.org.



Related Articles


7 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Long-Running Show...

More Hot Stories For You

  • Taylor Louderman Will Depart MEAN GIRLS in September
  • AVENUE Q Ends Its 15+ Year Run Tonight; Watch a Tribute Video!
  • Photo Flash: Danielle Brooks Stars In MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At Shakespeare In the Park
  • Review Roundup: Musical Film YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga
  • VIDEO: Watch the Best of Broadway Belt Out the National Anthem!
  • FRANKIE & JOHNNY Celebrates Broadway Opening With $25 Tickets

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup