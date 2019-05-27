Actors Shakespeare Company Presents WILL & BESS Reading

The equity professional Actors Shakespeare Company will present a world premiere reading of WILL & BESS by Loren Lester on Wednesday, June 5 at 7pm at the Episcopal Actors Guild.

Directed by and featuring longtime ASC member Lynn Battaglia, the cast for Will &Bess includes: Susanna Baddiel, Cindy Boyle, Declan Candela, Michael Hajek, DeVon Lineman, Clay Lundgren, Kate Ross, Maren Sugarman, and Paul Sugarman.

Will & Bess puts Shakespeare himself front and center in a comedy of errors. While attempting to appease Queen Elizabeth's demand for a play about romance, with Sir John Falstaff as the lead, Shakespeare finds himself mixed up in an assassination plot against her. As he tries to deal with both issues, mayhem ensues. The end result is comedy meets political intrigue.

The reading is free to the public. Seating is based on a first come first served basis. The Episcopal Actors Guild is located at 1 East 29th Street in NYC. For further information, visit the Actors Shakespeare Company website at www.ascnj.org.





