Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Condemning Attacks on Transgender People and Drag Performances

Actors' Equity Releases Statement Condemning Attacks on Transgender People and Drag Performances

"The purposeful conflation of drag performance and transgender life is the latest tactic in a sickening campaign to delegitimize and dehumanize transgender people."

Jan. 30, 2023  

Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has issued a statement regarding the growing number of attacks on transgender people, often framed as attacks on drag performance.

Read the full statement below:

"We are witnessing not just attacks on expression but attacks on existence. The recent rise in legislation limiting gender-affirming health care, as well as the increase in both physical and legal threats to drag performances, must be named for what they are: a coordinated attack that seeks to eradicate transgender people. To be clear: transgender people are not living their lives in drag; they are living their lives authentically. The purposeful conflation of drag performance and transgender life is the latest tactic in a sickening campaign to delegitimize and dehumanize transgender people. This is abhorrent.

"Some of this legislation additionally places dangerous limitations on theatrical performances that surely runs afoul of our First Amendment rights as artists. When the right to free speech and expression is curtailed for some, we are all at risk. Nothing is more American than the First Amendment, and we must defend our right to free expression as well.

"As a union of performing artists, we push hard at the bargaining table for better workplace protections for our members. Sadly, the moral panics inflamed by the people pushing an anti-trans agenda means that in addition to pushing for contract provisions like safe dressing rooms for transgender actors and gender-inclusive auditions, we must advocate for emergency action plans to protect our members in the event of violence.

"Our concern for the safety of theatre workers and audience members is genuine, but our concern extends beyond the theatre walls. We see how attacks on performers are connected to the larger effort to strip transgender people of their constitutional rights, and we denounce it wholeheartedly. We stand with our transgender members and with all transgender people and call for an end to attacks - physical, legislative and otherwise."

Founded in 1913, Actors' Equity is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Where Will the Tonys Have ROOM? Photo
Where Will the Tonys Have ROOM?
Sometimes seasons go by without any truly perplexing questions for the Tony Award Administration Committee to answer. This will not be one of those seasons. As I wrote last month, there are close calls on what will be considered a new play versus revival and now thrown into the mix is the play or musical decision involving ROOM.
Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced! Photo
Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!
Complete casting has been announced as rehearsals begin today for the new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond. Learn more about who will be starring in the revival here!
Listen: Producer Jenny Gersten Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS Photo
Listen: Producer Jenny Gersten Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features producer and artistic director Jenny Gersten! Listen to the full episode here!
Photos: THE PIANO LESSON Cast Takes Final Bows On Broadway Photo
Photos: THE PIANO LESSON Cast Takes Final Bows On Broadway
The Piano Lesson played its final Broadway performance on January 29, 2023. BroadwayWorld was there to see the cast take their final bows, and you can check out photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!
January 30, 2023

Complete casting has been announced as rehearsals begin today for the new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond. Learn more about who will be starring in the revival here!
THE PIANO LESSON Plays Final Broadway PerformanceTHE PIANO LESSON Plays Final Broadway Performance
January 29, 2023

On January 29, the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson concludes its run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, having played 27 previews and 124 regular performances. The production is the highest grossing revival of a play on Broadway and the highest grossing Wilson production on Broadway ever.
Listen: THE BIG ONE-OH! Cast Recording Featuring Christian Borle, Derek Klena & More Now Available DigitallyListen: THE BIG ONE-OH! Cast Recording Featuring Christian Borle, Derek Klena & More Now Available Digitally
January 27, 2023

Listen to the Ultimate Cast Recording of The Big One-Oh featuring Christian Borle, Derek Klena and more!
DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour to End its Run This SummerDEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour to End its Run This Summer
January 27, 2023

The North American Tour of Dear Evan Hansen, which first launched at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado in October 2018, will end its run on July 2nd, 2023 at the Koger Center in Columbia, South Carolina. See how to purchase tickes!
66th Annual Obie Awards to Return Live and in Person in February66th Annual Obie Awards to Return Live and in Person in February
January 27, 2023

The 66th Annual Obie Awards, celebrating and honoring Off- and Off-Off-Broadway will take place on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Terminal 5.
share