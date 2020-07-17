Aaron Tveit, Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, and Krystal Joy Brown Will Lead Hallmark Holiday Movies This Season

Hallmark Channel has announced its Countdown to Christmas holiday movie schedule, which will include 23 new films airing from October 23 through Christmas day.

One of the films, A Royal Holiday, stars Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, and Krystal Joy Brown.

In addition, Hallmark has announced its Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series, which will include 17 new holiday movies beginning on October 23.

Holly & Ivy will star Broadway's own Jeremy Jordan, alongside Janel Parrish and Marisol Nichols.

There will be flannel. ? https://t.co/v8rGtwnM8h - Jeremy Jordan (@JeremyMJordan) July 15, 2020

The plots and premiere dates have yet to be announced for any of the upcoming films.

