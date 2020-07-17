Aaron Tveit, Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, and Krystal Joy Brown Will Lead Hallmark Holiday Movies This Season
Hallmark Channel has announced its Countdown to Christmas holiday movie schedule, which will include 23 new films airing from October 23 through Christmas day.
One of the films, A Royal Holiday, stars Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, and Krystal Joy Brown.
In addition, Hallmark has announced its Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series, which will include 17 new holiday movies beginning on October 23.
Holly & Ivy will star Broadway's own Jeremy Jordan, alongside Janel Parrish and Marisol Nichols.
There will be flannel. ? https://t.co/v8rGtwnM8h- Jeremy Jordan (@JeremyMJordan) July 15, 2020
The plots and premiere dates have yet to be announced for any of the upcoming films.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
FROZEN West End Announces New Dates and Additional Casting
The West End premiere of Disney's Frozen has announced new start dates and a slew of additional cast members!...
Watch Audra McDonald & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, due to popular demand Audra McDonald's live concert is now available for on deman...
Due to Lockdown Concerns, the UK Drive-In Tour of SIX has Been Cancelled
Live Nation Entertainment' this afternoon announced that their Live From The Drive-In concert series that was to feature 'SIX', will no longer proceed...
Musical Version of Cult Classic Film THE LOST BOYS Could Hit the Stage in 2021
In commemoration of the release of the cult classic film THE LOST BOYS, Grammy winner G Tom Mac, singer and songwriter of the film's hit theme song 'C...
MAMMA MIA! Opens Production in Japan With Safety Measures in Place
MAMMA MIA!, presented in Japan by Shiki Theatre Company, opened at the Kanagawa Arts Center in Yokohama, Japan yesterday, 14 July 2020....
Paper Mill Playhouse Extends Closure To 'At Least January' & Shares Re-Opening Details
The Paper Mill Playhouse, which originally anticipated a return of audiences by October, in an email to subscribers today noted that a fall return is ...