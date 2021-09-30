Aaron Sorkin Reveals he is Making Changes to MOCKINBIRD on Broadway With George Floyd, Breonna Taylor & BLM in Mind

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Aaron Sorkin revealed that he is updating the script for the Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird, keeping in mind the social justice movement that occurred throughout the country over the last 18 months.

On the topic, Sorkin shared, "Bart Sher and I have that in mind as we reapproach it. However, racism in this country didn't begin in the last 18 months. It didn't begin in 1960, when Harper Lee published the novel, or in '61, when the film came out. So unfortunately, it's a pretty sturdy story. But that said, there are things that we're doing in this 2.0 production that I wouldn't want to give away. But everything that's gone on-George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, the BLM movement-is on our minds as we're doing this."

Sorkin also touched on the removal of Producer Scott Rudin from the production, stating, "Scott's no longer compensated as a producer of the show-and he's not pulling the strings from backstage."

To Kill a Mockingbird is set to resume performances on Broadway on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Shubert Theatre. Mr. Daniels will reprise his originating and iconic turn as 'Atticus Finch' and Celia Keenan-Bolger will return to her Tony Award-winning performance as 'Scout Finch' in Mr. Sorkin's new play with direction by Bartlett Sher.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Daniels. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley.