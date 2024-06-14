Aaron Lazar Will Release Debut Solo Album, Featuring Josh Groban, Kelli O'Hara, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Aaron Lazar will release his debut solo album, bringing together a who's who from the Broadway and pop music community. This project, titled 'Impossible Dream', will pay homage to Broadway, and will culminate in a epic group performance of "The Impossible Dream" from "Man of La Mancha", featuring some of Broadway's best.

The album, currently in production with Emitha Studios, will feature a roster of stars, including Tony® and Emmy® winning film star Neil Patrick Harris, multi-platinum singer/songwriter/actor Josh Groban, Tony® and Emmy® winner Kristin Chenoweth, Tony® winner Kelli O’Hara, Tony® nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony® Nominee Norm Lewis, Tony®, Grammy® and Emmy® winner Leslie Odom, Jr., Emmy®, Grammy®, Tony®, Pulitzer prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Loren Allred from “The Greatest Showman”, the Grammy® winning National Children's Chorus and the Broadway Inspirational Voices. The album will culminate in a star-studded group performance of "The Impossible Dream" from "The Man of La Mancha" featuring the aforementioned stars along with more mega stars including, two-time Tony® winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Emmy winner, Tony® and Grammy® nominee Liz Callaway, two-time Tony® winner Joanna Gleason, two-time Tony® winner Donna Murphy, two-time Tony® nominee Brian d'Arcy James, Tony® winner Adrienne Warren, Broadway’s Shoshana Bean, Christy Altomare, Tony® nominee Christianne Noll, Grammy® nominee Adam Jacobs, and Tony® winner Adam Pascal.

Set for an expected release of August 16, 2024, the album is available to preorder now. To pre-order the album, you can make a donation at the tier level of your choice, and receive accompanying perks including signed CDs, your name in the album credits, and more. Learn more and donate here.

Two years ago, Aaron Lazar received a diagnosis of ALS. Despite this challenging news, he embraced healing and persistence, holding to this dream with every fiber of his being. Collaborating with colleague and lead producer Jonathan Estabrooks (Juilliard Alum, #2 Billboard Charting), Kitt Wakeley (Grammy® Winning Artist/Producer), Seth Rudetsky (3x Emmy® Nominee/A&R), Dave Reitzas (4x Grammy® winning engineer), and Emitha Studios, he embarked on a journey to bring together his friends and create this dream collaborative record.

The album boasts additional production from three-time Tony® winner Jason Robert Brown, Grammy® and Tony® winner Charlie Rosen, Grammy® and Tony® winner, muli-Grammy® awarded engineer Brian Vibberts, Tony® nominee Larry Blank, Engineer/Producers Christina Giacona and Patrick Conlon of Onyx Lane, Chris Benham, Cat Evers, John Riesen, Gillian Riesen, Carlos Rodriguez, Sydney Anderson, Leo Steinriede, Jordan Seigel, and Allen René Louis. The band features Joseph Block, Jay Sawyer, Sam Weber, Marc Malsegna, Sterling Cozza, David Das and the Onyx Lane Chamber Orchestra. The album is A&R’ed by musician, actor, writer, and SiriusXM radio host Seth Rudetsky.

Photo Credit: Luis Ferrá