A.R.T. Continues BEHIND THE SCENES Series With Idina Menzel, V (Formerly Eve Ensler) and More

American Repertory Theater at Harvard University has announced today details about the next events in the theater's new Behind the Scenes series with the writers, directors, and composers who are making work at the A.R.T. The multimedia events will feature songs and scenes from the shows in development; conversation about process, research, and collaboration; and interactive Q&As with the audience.

Now available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Behind-the-Scenes:

Series packages $100 with tiered pricing options

Single tickets for $20 with a pay-what-you-can option

Following the events, ten raffle-winning ticket holders, the series sponsors, and all A.R.T. donors of $500 or more will be eligible to continue the conversation "backstage" in the Virtual Green Room with the artists and A.R.T. staff.

UPCOMING "BEHIND THE SCENES" EVENTS

THE ODYSSEY

Wednesday, January 6 at 7:30PM

Writer and performer Kate Hamill (Bedlam's Sense and Sensibility)-Wall Street Journal's 2017 Playwright of the Year and one of the 10 most produced playwrights for the last three consecutive seasons-talks with A.R.T.'s Director of Artistic Programs & Dramaturg Ryan McKittrick about adapting The Odyssey, reexamining classic texts through a feminist lens, and centering complex female characters in her plays. Experience a scene from her new play, hear about the images, events, and research that have inspired her adaptation, and discover why she feels she has always been meant to adapt The Odyssey.

Hamill's adaptation of The Odyssey engages with some of the most pressing questions surrounding the trauma of war, asking how we decide who our heroes are, and how we can learn to embrace healing and forgiveness to end cycles of violence.

The Odyssey is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

THE WEEPING CAMEL

Tuesday, February 9 at 7:30PM

Get to know composer Huang Ruo, named one of the world's leading young composers by The New Yorker, as he talks with Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus about past projects and his A.R.T. commission, The Weeping Camel, a new adaptation of the Academy Award-nominated documentary film about a family of nomadic shepherds living in the Gobi Desert; the relationship between a mother camel and her calf that is transformed by the sound of the Mongolian horse-head fiddle, the morin khuur; and the universal power of music.

THE CIRCLE OF BECOMING

Tuesday, March 2 at 7:30PM

Tony and Obie Award-winning playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler, That Kindness, O.P.C., In the Body of the World), Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Imagine Dragons), and Tony Award-winning actor, performer, and songwriter Idina Menzel (Rent, Wicked, Frozen) share music and stories about the development of The Circle of Becoming, a wild new musical fairy tale about a teenage girl and her posse whose determination to save the planet endows them with powers they never knew they had, directed by Diane Paulus.

OCEAN FILIBUSTER

Tuesday, April 6 at 7:30PM

Co-creators Katie Pearl and Lisa D'Amour, composer Sxip Shirey, and performer Jennifer Kidwell share scenes, songs, and video from Ocean Filibuster, a new music theater experience that draws from myth, stand-up, and science to imagine a showdown between Senate leader Mr. Majority and the Ocean itself, commissioned by A.R.T. through a collaboration with the Harvard University Center for the Environment.

[UNTITLED NEW MUSICAL]

Wednesday, May 19 at 7:30PM

Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour (We Live in Cairo) talk with director Taibi Magar (We Live in Cairo, Macbeth In Stride upcoming), sharing songs and visual research from their new music-theater piece that explores cancer and relationships across time between patients and caregivers.

Production support of Behind the Scenes is provided by Alison and Bob Murchison. Additional production support is provided by Maxine Isaacs.