The event takes place on August 17, 2023.

ARRIBA! Returns to The High Line

The High Line’s popular ¡Arriba! returns on Thursday, August 17  from 6 PM - 9 PM. This free evening of music and movement will take place on the High Line’s Chelsea Market passage between 15th and 16th Streets, New York, NY 10011.

New Yorkers and visitors are invited to come together and enjoy the sounds of local salsa legends and learn dance moves from the masters. Whether you’re an experienced salsa dancer or just excited to learn, come join us for ¡Arriba! and see why it’s the High Line’s longest-running public program.

The evening will kick off with a salsa DJ set by DJ Mickey Pérez followed by lessons brought to you by George Giraldo and Lilly Colón. A live performance by Lulada Club, NYC’s all women salsa band will give attendees the chance to try out their new salsa skills. An additional DJ set will close out the night of community and culture. A detailed schedule can be found below.

6 – 6:15pm | Salsa music set by DJ Mickey Pérez

6:15 – 7pm | Salsa lessons by George Giraldo & Lilly Colón

7 – 7:15pm | Salsa music set by DJ Mickey Pérez

7:15 – 8:30pm | Lulada Club

8:30 – 9pm | International dance music set by DJ Mickey Pérez

Walk-ups are welcome, but advanced registration is encouraged.

All persons with disabilities are encouraged to attend. To request additional information regarding accessibility or accommodations at a program, please contact programs@thehighline.org. Program venues are accessible via wheelchair.



Recommended For You