ANIMA: The Sacred Music Heritage Of The Philippines is Coming to New York

ANIMA: The Sacred Music Heritage of the Philippines will be presented on Saturday, September 26, 7:30 PM, at the Basilica of Saint Patrick's Old Cathedral.

Presented in celebration of the 19th Anniversary of the San Lorenzo Ruiz Choir of New York, Inc. and the 80th Anniversary of the University of Santo Tomas Conservatory of Music in Manila, Philippines, ANIMA brings together artists from the Philippines and the Filipino-American community in a celebration of the rich tradition of Philippine sacred music, from the Romantic period to the present day.

The concert features the San Lorenzo Ruiz Choir of New York, the UST Conservatory of Music Alumni on the East Coast, and the Emerging Young Artists of MAD Institute.

The San Lorenzo Ruiz Choir of New York is composed of Filipino-Americans from diverse professional backgrounds who share a love of music. What began as a small chapel choir has grown into a community institution, with performances at Carnegie Hall, the Manhattan Center, Saint Patrick's Cathedral in New York, and Princeton University Chapel.

The choir has also supported communities in the Philippines through outreach performances benefiting victims of natural disasters. The ensemble is featured in the San Lorenzo Ruiz de Manila Mass Album, a complete Mass setting dedicated to San Lorenzo Ruiz de Manila, the first Filipino saint.

Representing the UST Conservatory of Music Alumni on the East Coast are Alma May Hackett, Cez Anne Cariño, and Mheco Manlangit, sopranos; Carlo Bunyi, baritone; Radnel Ofalsa, tenor; and Jose Marie Eserjose, violin.

Joining them are MAD Institute's emerging young artists Seryna Javier, Isabella Tipkelan, and Ylise Visto. MAD Institute, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving New York City, provides personalized, holistic, and values-based arts training designed to develop each individual's unique creative calling. The institute serves students from childhood through adulthood, supporting both developing artists and those pursuing the performing arts at a serious level.

ANIMA is conceptualized and directed by Rogelio Peñaverde Jr., a proud UST alumnus who also serves as Music Director of the San Lorenzo Ruiz Choir of New York and Artistic Director of MAD Institute, Inc. He is assisted by Bernie Visto, who serves as the evening's collaborative pianist.

A portion of the proceeds from ANIMA will support the Anima Choral Project of MAD Institute, an initiative dedicated to establishing community-based choral training societies throughout New York and New Jersey. The project seeks to make quality vocal ensemble education more accessible while fostering artistic excellence, cultural appreciation, and community through music.

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