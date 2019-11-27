AMTA Re-brands To The ICMT
AMTA has a new identity and now offers students an amazing opportunity to achieve even more.
We are delighted to announce that to coincide with our 10th anniversary, AMTA will now be known as The ICMT - International College of Musical Theatre.
With colleges in London, New York, Rome and Belfast, and additional offerings in Canada and China, we feel it's time for a change to reflect our international presence.
ICMT Principal and Co-founder Kenneth Avery-Clark explains, "Our whole international team are incredibly excited and proud about this move as we enter a new decade of providing the best in musical theatre training. Musical theatre, as an industry, is now truly international - and so now are we. Our graduates are working all over the world, and that is the true indicator of our need to change.
BA Degree Pathway
In addition to the new identity, an exciting collaboration between The ICMT and Middlesex University, London has been finalised. Students will now be able to follow a path to a BA in Professional Practice (Arts & Creative Industries). Our graduates will be able to complete their BA with Middlesex after graduating from one of our full-time courses. This ensures that in addition to a degree, students can still get the highest quality vocational Musical Theatre training.
Christie Miller, Head of ICMT New York and Co-Founder says, "The past ten years have been tremendously rewarding for us and our students, and with our growth and new locations, it makes perfect sense to make this transition now".
The ICMT is a worldwide College specialising in Musical Theatre education of the highest quality. Our graduates have appeared in shows such as Mary Poppins, Six, Les Miserables, Urinetown, On Your Feet, Hairspray, Motown, Sunny Afternoon, American Idiot, The Light in the Piazza and many, many more.
See our success stories and learn more about our courses at theicmt.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you a Broadway superfan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a f... (read more)
VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Alex Brightman Celebrates Thanksgiving With 'Dead Bird' Music Video
The Netherworld is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit with a new take on Beetlejuice's iconic song 'Dead Mom,' entitled 'Dead Bird.' Check out the v... (read more)
Theatre Critic John Simon Has Passed Away at 94
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theatre critic John Simon has passed away at the age of 94.... (read more)
BAT OUT OF HELL Will Launch Australian Arena Tour in 2020
Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, which concluded at run at New York City Center in September, is heading down under. BroadwayWorld has just learned tha... (read more)
Gideon Glick Will Take Over Role Of Seymour In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in January
Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill A Mockingbird, Significant Other) will take over the role of a?oeSeymoura?? in Little Shop of Horrors beginni... (read more)
The 9 Best Broadway Holiday Albums of 2019!
Tis the season for holiday tunes! From festive favorites to brand-new bops, Broadway isn't disappointing this year, with a huge variety of new holiday... (read more)