AMTA Re-brands To The ICMT

AMTA has a new identity and now offers students an amazing opportunity to achieve even more.

We are delighted to announce that to coincide with our 10th anniversary, AMTA will now be known as The ICMT - International College of Musical Theatre.

With colleges in London, New York, Rome and Belfast, and additional offerings in Canada and China, we feel it's time for a change to reflect our international presence.

ICMT Principal and Co-founder Kenneth Avery-Clark explains, "Our whole international team are incredibly excited and proud about this move as we enter a new decade of providing the best in musical theatre training. Musical theatre, as an industry, is now truly international - and so now are we. Our graduates are working all over the world, and that is the true indicator of our need to change.

BA Degree Pathway

In addition to the new identity, an exciting collaboration between The ICMT and Middlesex University, London has been finalised. Students will now be able to follow a path to a BA in Professional Practice (Arts & Creative Industries). Our graduates will be able to complete their BA with Middlesex after graduating from one of our full-time courses. This ensures that in addition to a degree, students can still get the highest quality vocational Musical Theatre training.

Christie Miller, Head of ICMT New York and Co-Founder says, "The past ten years have been tremendously rewarding for us and our students, and with our growth and new locations, it makes perfect sense to make this transition now".

The ICMT is a worldwide College specialising in Musical Theatre education of the highest quality. Our graduates have appeared in shows such as Mary Poppins, Six, Les Miserables, Urinetown, On Your Feet, Hairspray, Motown, Sunny Afternoon, American Idiot, The Light in the Piazza and many, many more.

See our success stories and learn more about our courses at theicmt.com





