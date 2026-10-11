ALL THE HAINTS OF HADES To Be Presented By Quill & Spine

Quill & Spine will present a one-night-only public staged reading of Mallory Main's All the Haints of Hades, an Appalachian translation and adaptation of Seneca's Oedipus, on October 16, 2026, at 7:00 pm.

All the Haints of Hades follows Eddie, the mayor of a small Appalachian town called Thebes, as he pursues the truth: what's causing the town's plague? His dogged quest leads him to reckon with granny witches, witness bloodcurdling necromantic divinations, and face the cruel twists of local politics. The play ends with a final, chilling revelation: Eddie himself brought death and devastation to Thebes by unknowingly killing his father Linus and marrying his mother Jo.

All the Haints of Hades is adapted from Seneca the Younger's gruesome Oedipus, itself adapted from Sophocles' more well-known Oedipus Tyrannos.

Tickets to the staged reading are free and can be reserved here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/quillandspine/2455197. The presentation will take place at A.R.T. / New York's Spaces@520 location. All the Haints of Hades runs for approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.

The cast features Christopher Cosmo, Fraser Dickson, R Fenstermacher, Martin Pfefferkorn, Hilarie Spangler, and Claudia Minor Troyer. Mallory Main will direct.

Main's familial connection to Appalachia inspired this adaptation. Placing the Oedipus myth in Appalachia challenges longstanding regional stereotypes: the discovery of incest in the play horrifies the entire community. All the Haints of Hades subverts media portrayals of Appalachia as inherently isolated, fanatical, or violent.

"I'm delighted to kick off our programming with All the Haints of Hades," said Katie Kirk, founder of Quill & Spine. "Seneca's tragedies have a visceral, bodily quality that grips audiences by the throat. Both Mallory and I love Seneca's plays and want to help make them more accessible to the general public. Mallory's localized translation of Oedipus leans into the horror and gore of the original tragedy while simultaneously serving as a beautiful, complex homage to the Appalachian region."

Quill & Spine is an independent theater organization in NYC focused on new plays, particularly those that are "sharp and a little prickly." For more about Quill & Spine, follow this link: https://linktr.ee/quillandspine.

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