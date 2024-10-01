ALL MIXED UP! Improv Comedy Show Comes to The Magnet Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all mixed-race improvisational comedy show will be held in New York on October 11, 2024. This event celebrates the rich and diverse identities within the mixed-race comedy community and aims to foster a sense of connection, community, belonging and inclusivity. The event creates a shared space to highlight the triumphs and struggles of improvisers and/or comedians who self-identify as mixed ethnicity, race, or culture. The show explores how being mixed in America is actually its own identity, aiming to empower mixed people. All Mixed Up celebrates and laughs at our personal experiences and shared humanity.

The mixed community is growing in influence and power. According to the US Census:

In 2020, the percentage of people who reported multiple races, increased from 2.9% of the population (9 million people) in 2010 to 10.2% of the population (33.8 million people).

The Asian population alone grew by 35.5% between 2010 and 2020. In comparison, the Asian-in-combination population grew by 55.5%.

896,497 people identified as Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander in combination with another race group (such as Asian or White)

"I grew up in Louisville, KY, the youngest of four children. My father was a Muslim immigrant from the Punjab region of Lahore, Pakistan, who became a vascular surgeon in America, and my mother a stay-at-home mom born and raised in Louisville. I felt equally close to both parents growing up, so from an early age, I straddled two worlds and cultures simultaneously within the same household," states Surriya Colleen Ahmad, producer/director/cast member of All Mixed Up. "I went on to attend medical school and am a board-certified Emergency Medicine and Internal Medicine doctor, and a performing improviser and comedian. Improv and comedy have always been important in my life and I wanted to create a unique shared space within the person-of-color comedy community to inspire others. I want to highlight and celebrate what makes us unique. The Magnet Theater Community has given me this opportunity and empowered me to produce the first All Mixed Up show."

"Mixed Asian Media is a proud supporter of All Mixed Up," shares Alex Chester-Iwata, founder of Mixed Asian Media. "Representation is vital for the mixed community and essential to heal from the constant narrative of 'not being enough' of our heritages. We are one of the fastest growing demographics in the U.S. and are often overlooked. What better way to bring awareness to the mixed community than a comedy show highlighting and celebrating what it means to be of mixed heritage."

"The LUNAR collective is so proud to support All Mixed Up, shares Maryam Chishti, Co-Executive Director of The LUNAR collective, and sketch writer and performer at Roadhouse Sketch and REMIX as well as a cast member of All Mixed Up. From our Asian Jewish community, we know how beautiful, talented, and funny mixed folks can be, and we are so excited to watch them shine on the stage, and let their mixed race joy lead the way."