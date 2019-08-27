AIN'T TOO PROUD Adds Actors Fund Performance on September 15

Click Here for More Articles on AIN'T TOO PROUD

Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of the Temptations has added a special performance next month to benefit the Actors Fund.

The performance will be held on September 15 at 7:30pm. For tickets and more information, visit https://actorsfund.org/performances-and-events/ainttooproud.

Join the pre-show reception and buffet dinner party with entertainment and special guests from 5-7 pm! Reception tickets are available as part of the VIP and Premium packages or they can be purchased as a performance ticket addition.

Ain't Too Proud brings the untold story of the legendary Temptations to irresistible life on Broadway. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.

Follow The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-how they met, how they rose, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.

Ain't Too Proud is written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau (Pipeline, Skeleton Crew), directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and features Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo (On Your Feet).





