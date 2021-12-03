A VERY HARRIS HOLIDAY CONCERT is Coming to Don't Tell Mama

A VERY HARRIS HOLIDAY CONCERT will be at Don't Tell Mama on Thursday, December 23rd at 7pm featuring former NFL lineman for the Houston Oilers and opera baritone Larry Harris, his wife award-winning pianist Renée Guerrero and their son and daughter who are also this year's Broadway World Cabaret Nominees, Artemisia LeFay (Ghosts of Weimar Past) and Quintin Harris (Mr. Harris & Mr. Edwards).

This rare and one-night only event will feature the family performing their holiday favorites.

Reservations can be made at the Don't Tell Mama website.

https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/6474-a-very-harris-holiday-concert-12-23-21