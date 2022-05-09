A STRANGE LOOP Cast to Perform 'Inner White Girl' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS This Week

Click Here for More Articles on A Strange Loop

The cast of A Strange Loop will appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers this Thursday, May 12, for a performance of "Inner White Girl."

The show's Tony-nominated writer, Michael R. Jackson, is also set to appear on the episode.

A Strange Loop received 11 Tony nominations today, including Best Musical, Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Jaquel Spivey), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (L. Morgan Lee), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (John-Andrew Morrison), Best Original Score (Michael R. Jackson), Best Book of a Musical (Michael R. Jackson), Best Orchestrations (Charlie Rosen), Best Direction of a Musical (Stephen Brackett), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Drew Levy), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Jen Schriever), and Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Arnulfo Maldonado).

A Strange Loop explores the thoughts of Usher, a black, queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer, working a job he hates while writing his original musical.

Michael R. Jackson's blistering, momentous new musical (and his professional debut) follows a young artist at war with a host of demons-not least of which are the punishing thoughts in his own head-in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.

Now playing at the Lyceum Theatre, the Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). Understudies include Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker.