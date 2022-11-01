Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A (FUNNY) IMAGINATION, Based on the Animated Series DOUG, to Have Industry Reading in December

The Principal cast will include Jonah McKinley (The Unpredictable Times) as "Dee", Kate Mobley-Tarpley as "Tricia" and more.

Nov. 01, 2022  

On Sunday, December 4th, a public/industry reading of KEVIN Ray Johnson's A (Funny) Imagination - An unauthorized parody based on characters from the cartoon Doug, will be presented at The Dramatist Guild of America's Mary Rodgers Room in NYC.

The Principal cast will include Jonah McKinley (The Unpredictable Times) as "Dee", Kate Mobley-Tarpley as "Tricia", Joshua Balan (Porgy and Bess at The Metropolitan Opera) as "EmVee", Hugh M. Jones III (In the Heights Film) as Rog, Violet Gautreau as Dee's Sister, and Hanna Hopper as Constance.

A (Funny) Imagination follows Dee as he reunites ten years after graduating Highschool with Tricia and EmVee to discuss unresolved issues from the past that completely altered their relationship for the rest of their lives. Dee recalls the events that led him to the point of where he now is physically, socially and mentally.



