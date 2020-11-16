8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Alice Ripley's Virtual Concert!

Alice Ripley's virtual concert, 'Songs Under an Evening Sky,' premieres tonight, November 16 at 7pm ET!

There's no doubt Alice Ripley can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of her past gigs (plus her Tony acceptance speech) before her concert tonight at 7pm ET!

Sit back, relax and join Tony winner Alice Ripley for a moonlit evening from the comfort of your own home!

"Songs Under An Evening Sky" will treat you to a night of fabulous music and magical storytelling outside New Jersey's Duncan Smith Theatre.

I Dreamed a Dream from Les Miserables on The Today Show

I'm Alive from Next to Normal from MCC Theater's Miscast 2019

You Learn to Live Without from If/Then with Emily Skinner for 2ST Virtual Benefit

You Don't Know/I'm the One from Next to Normal with Robert J. Spencer and Aaron Tveit at the 2009 Tony Awards

Side Show Tony Awards performance with Emily Skinner at the 1998 Tony Awards

As If We Never Said Goodbye from Sunset Boulevard at 54 Below's 5th Anniversary All-Star Concert

I Miss the Mountains from Next to Normal at Broadway Unplugged

And her Tony Award acceptance speech!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You