65th Annual Drama Desk Awards Presenters Announced - Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, and More!

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards have announced this year's presenters, featuring an all-star line-up of Drama Desk Awards alumni and friends. The winners will be announced during a special presentation of Spectrum News NY1's On Stage on Sunday, May 31, at 7:30 PM ET. The awards special also will stream on NY1.com, and DramaDeskAwards.com.

The evening, hosted by Frank DiLella, will feature appearances by Tituss Burgess, Drama Desk Award winner James Corden, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, Drama Desk Award winner Alan Cumming, Beanie Feldstein, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Santino Fontana, Drama Desk Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Jane Krakowski, three-time Drama Desk Award winner Patti LuPone, five-time Drama Desk Award winner Audra McDonald, Drama Desk Award winner Cynthia Nixon, two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Ashley Park, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Rannells, Drama Desk Award winner Ali Stroker, and five-time Drama Desk Award winner Susan Stroman.

The special celebration of the theater season will benefit The Actors Fund and its imperative work to provide emergency financial assistance. Donations can be made at actorsfund.org/dramadeskdawards.

The ceremony will also celebrate the life and legacy of American theater producer and director Hal Prince with the Drama Desk Awards' first-ever lifetime achievement honor. The Harold Prince Award will be bestowed annually for outstanding contributions to theater, and this year will be awarded posthumously to Mr. Prince. Prince passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 91.

The event will also feature a first look at the brand-new Drama Desk Awards statuette.

Founded in 1955, the Drama Desk Awards honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway. The Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers and broadcasters covering theater.

The Drama Desk Awards are presented by the Drama Desk organization in partnership with Broadway Brands. The presentation is produced in consultation with Joey Parnes Productions, continuing a relationship formed in 2012.

Visit the Drama Desk Awards website for updated information as it becomes available.

