50 SHADES OF GAY - A CHRISTMAS CABARET Comes To NYC This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join award winning comedian Ike Avelli as his sleigh crashes the Copa in NYC on December 7, 2024 @ 7:00 PM in 50 Shades Of Gay – A Christmas Cabaret.

Filled with holiday spirit the night will feature special guests including: Dorothy Bishop, Tym Moss, Wendy Stuart, Jada Valenciaga and House Host Sherry Nelson coming all the way from Vegas.

The evening will feature drag, comedy, song, audience participation, and special giveaways from Miss Santa. There will be decadent holiday cocktails all night long and Billy Hess taking pictures of whatever holiday costumes may arrive. Ike will also premier his new Holiday song co-written by him and Maria Konner.

For tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/50-shades-of-gay-a-christmas-cabaret-tickets-1048411857087