$5 Tickets On Sale For The Sappho Project's THE W*RK LAB

The Sappho Project presents musical presentations created by The W*rk Lab, a developmental lab that fosters the creation of new paradigm shifting musicals written by women and TGNC (trans & gender non-conforming) artists.

This spring, with the generous support of the Helen Gurley Brown Foundation, the Project will present four new works at four different stages in the development process. The selected musicals, chosen from fifty-nine applications, include AT THE BARRE (SMJ [they/them] and Sarah Flaim [she/her]), BREWSTERS (Cayenne Douglass [she/her]), MONTGOMERY (Britt Bonney [she/her]), and YOU ARE HERE (Sukari Jones [she/her]).

AT THE BARRE (Saturday, May 8th 8:00PM EST) is about Catherine, a talented and queer principal dancer at the American Theatre of Ballet, and Shawn, a talented and non-binary mime in Times Square, are thrust into each other's lives after a wild audition. They must battle their minds, their bodies, their grief, and a chaotic world of harmonies to find their inner beauty and make a connection in an overly talkative world. (Content Warnings: Discussions of Body Dysmorphia, Gender Dysphoria, & Suicide/Death)

BREWSTERS (Friday, April 30th 8:00PM EST) takes place in 17th century England, when the Rosendale Sisters are put in a compromised economic position, they decide to brew ale as a way to support themselves. Their ale quickly becomes the most sought-after drink catapulting them to a position of independence and power. Only, as their success grows it creates unwanted competition for the only other long established but mediocre tavern in town setting off a chain of events landing them in the cross hairs of a malignant culture of witch naming slowly infiltrating the land.

MONTGOMERY (Saturday, May 1st 8:00PM EST) invites you to experience its blues-and rock- infused score, which pulls you back to 1955 as 15-year-old Claudette Colvin refuses to give up her bus seat and is arrested, almost inspiring a city-wide boycott - until civil rights leaders find a better poster girl in the lighter-skinned Rosa Parks. Featuring Broadway's Allison Blackwell and Courtnee Carter, the Sappho Project presents a story of forgotten heroes, and the ones we think we remember. MONTGOMERY will be presented as a mini-concert featuring Broadway's Allison Blackwell (Pretty Woman), Courtnee Carter (Once On This Island), Jahi Kearse (Ain't Too Proud), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants),and NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress).

YOU ARE HERE (Friday, May 7th 8:00PM EST) is a time travel Anita Hill-inspired new musical with book, music and lyrics by Sukari Jones, that takes a look back at the 1992 Washington DC confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas, as well as female runaways in the Antebellum south, comparing and contrasting misogynoir both then and now in an examination of how far we have come today. (Content Warnings: Micro-aggressions, sexually explicit language, & sexual violence)

Purchase tickets to The W*rk Lab at www.thesapphoproject.com/events.