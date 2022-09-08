Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

42 STREET Star Meredith Patterson to Release Second Book SUNDAY LETTERS FROM MOSCOW in 2023

SUNDAY LETTERS FROM MOSCOW will highlight the time Patterson spent starring in 42nd Street in Russia.

Sep. 08, 2022  
Meredith Patterson will release her second book, SUNDAY LETTERS FROM MOSCOW, in 2023.

Meredith Patterson released her memoir, CONFESSIONS OF AN ACTRESS from Chorus Girl to Broadway Star, on September 10, 2021, to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of her rise to Broadway. This is the first book of a series chronicling her journey from Broadway all the way to Hollywood.

In the winter of 2002, Chechen terrorists entered the Dubrovka Theater in what became known as the Moscow Theater Hostage Crisis, one of the biggest terrorist attacks in Russian history. Chechen rebels would storm the stage of NORD OST and take the audience captive in an operation that lasted 4 days and claimed the lives of over 100 civilians.

On that same night, at age 26, Broadway Star, Meredith Patterson was less than 1 mile away at the MDM Theater, starring as Peggy Sawyer in what was hailed the "Groundbreaking American Production of the musical 42nd STREET". On this very night, Russia's former President, Boris Yeltsin, was in attendance.

Sunday Letters From Moscow chronicles Meredith Patterson's time in Russia leading the American cast of the musical 42nd STREET. Every Sunday she sent family and close friends letters narrating her life experiences. Never in Patterson's wildest dreams did she think these "Sunday Letters" would chronicle such a historic and tragic event.

Meredith Patterson is best known for her star turn as Peggy Sawyer in the Broadway Revival of 42nd Street, rising from the chorus to take over the role in true Peggy Sawyer style just months into the Tony Award winning revival's run at The Ford Center Theater. Patterson has also starred on Broadway in Irving Berlin's White Christmas, the national tour of Crazy For You and The Boyfriend (directed by Dame Julie Andrews). Some of her television and film credits include Boston Legal, All My Children, and Law and Order. Patterson also appeared with Dame Julie Andrews in The Princess Diaries II. A true multi-hyphenate, Patterson currently remains an actress but has added author, podcaster (Confessions of An Actress, available on all podcast platforms), educator, and of course loving wife and mother to her two sons.

Confessions of An Actress is currently available for purchase or download, and Sunday Letters from Moscow will be available for pre-order beginning September 16, 2022 ahead of its April 2023 release, both at meredithpatterson.com.

