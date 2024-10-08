21 Schools Win Free Disney Theatrical Licenses Through School Of Excellence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The inaugural recipients have been announced for the Disney on Broadway School of Excellence program. This new initiative recognizes 21 middle and high schools across the United States for their exceptional student-led involvement in theatre production.

The nationwide program, created to celebrate 30 years of Disney on Broadway, called upon schools to demonstrate creativity, leadership, and student engagement in theatrical disciplines such as stagecraft, direction, performance, choreography, and design. Winning schools receive free licensing and production materials to produce Disney musicals, plus exclusive educational webinars with industry professionals.

The selected schools will produce performances of iconic Disney musicals such as The Little Mermaid, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Newsies between fall 2024 and December 2025. This initiative underscores the ongoing commitment of EdTA, DTG, and MTI to inspire the next generation of storytellers while providing schools with the resources to produce high-quality theatrical productions.

“We're thrilled to support these schools as they bring the magic of Disney to life on stage,” said Dr. Jennifer Katona, executive director of the Educational Theatre Association. “Theatre plays such a vital role in fostering creativity and leadership in students, and this program celebrates that by giving schools the opportunity to showcase their talent and passion.”

Disney on Broadway School of Excellence Recipients

Adairsville High School – Adairsville, Ga.

Advanced Learning Academy – San Antonio, Texas

Bainbridge High School – Bainbridge, Ga.

Butler Montessori – Darnestown, Md.

Calvary Christian School – Columbus, Ga.

Davidson Fine Arts School – Augusta, Ga.

East Samford Middle School – Auburn, Ala.

Hahnville High School – Boutte, La.

John Champe High School – Aldie, Va.

Klein Collins High School – Spring, Texas

Lake Ridge Academy – North Ridgeville, Ohio

Leonardtown High School – Leonardtown, Md.

Marion Junior High School – Marion, Ill.

New Albany High School – New Albany, Ind.

Park View High School – Sterling, Va.

Plano Community High School – Plano, Ill.

Ridge View High School – Columbia, S.C

Smoky Mountain High School – Sylva, N.C

The SEED School of Washington, D.C. – Washington, D.C.

Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School (WHEELS) – New York, N.Y.

Woodhaven High School – Brownstown, Mich.

More information about the Disney on Broadway School of Excellence program can be found at https://schooltheatre.org/school-of-excellence.