21 Schools Win Free Disney Theatrical Licenses Through School Of Excellence

The inaugural recipients have been announced for the Disney on Broadway School of Excellence program. This new initiative recognizes 21 middle and high schools across the United States for their exceptional student-led involvement in theatre production.
The nationwide program, created to celebrate 30 years of Disney on Broadway, called upon schools to demonstrate creativity, leadership, and student engagement in theatrical disciplines such as stagecraft, direction, performance, choreography, and design. Winning schools receive free licensing and production materials to produce Disney musicals, plus exclusive educational webinars with industry professionals.
The selected schools will produce performances of iconic Disney musicals such as The Little Mermaid, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Newsies between fall 2024 and December 2025. This initiative underscores the ongoing commitment of EdTA, DTG, and MTI to inspire the next generation of storytellers while providing schools with the resources to produce high-quality theatrical productions.
“We're thrilled to support these schools as they bring the magic of Disney to life on stage,” said Dr. Jennifer Katona, executive director of the Educational Theatre Association. “Theatre plays such a vital role in fostering creativity and leadership in students, and this program celebrates that by giving schools the opportunity to showcase their talent and passion.”
More information about the Disney on Broadway School of Excellence program can be found at https://schooltheatre.org/school-of-excellence.
