2024 Harlem Culture Crawl Weekend Set to Take Place This Month

West Harlem is set to host the eagerly anticipated Harlem Culture Crawl from April 26th to 28th. This weekend festival promises an array of engaging experiences including insider's tours, live performances, and art exhibitions across unique uptown sites, inviting both visitors and neighbors to experience the heart of Harlem's cultural vibrancy.

Organized by Harlem One Stop in collaboration with members of the Harlem Cultural Collaborative, the fourth annual Harlem Culture Crawl is poised to showcase the essence of Harlem's cultural community and its talented artists.

More than 15 esteemed cultural institutions are slated to open their doors to visitors, offering a diverse range of experiences. Notable venues include The Manhattan School of Music, Morris-Jumel Mansion, The Hispanic Society, Harlem School of the Arts, and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

Weekend Highlights:

▪The festivities kick off with a reception hosted by the Manhattan School of Music at Broadway & 122nd Street, followed by a mesmerizing night of opera featuring Puccini's La Rondine at the grand, Art Deco-era Neidorff-Karpati Hall. Friday, April 25 at 6pm. FREE

▪Visitors will have the rare opportunity to ascend the Riverside Church Tower, the tallest church in the USA, during three exclusive tours. Saturday, April 27 at 11am, 2pm and 3pm. $11.

▪We Got That Swing! A Harlem Music Jubilee. Harlem School of the Arts will celebrate Duke Ellington's birthday and International Jazz Day with a special performance by the Jazz Power Initiative Orchestra dedicated to the iconic jazz legend. Saturday, April 27 at 1pm. FREE

▪Free neighborhood walking tours highlighting Bearden "The Block" and the Hudson to the Hospital with Historian John Reddick. Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 at 1pm. FREE

▪American Dreams Pop-Up Concert at the Mansion with the Harlem Chamber Players performing music by Harlem Renaissance Composers. Saturday, April 27 at 3pm. FREE

RSVPs are required for tours and performances, many of which are free or offered at heavily discounted rates. The complete schedule of Culture Crawl events and registration details can be found at harlemculturecrawl.com.

This immersive celebration of Harlem's cultural richness promises to be a weekend of discovery, connection, and inspiration. Join us as we explore the soul of West Harlem at the Harlem Culture Crawl.