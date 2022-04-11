2022 Guggenheim Fellowships Announced

On April 7, 2022, the Board of Trustees of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation approved the awarding of Guggenheim Fellowships to a diverse group of 180 exceptional individuals. Chosen from a rigorous application and peer review process out of almost 2500 applicants, these successful applicants were appointed on the basis of prior achievement and exceptional promise.

"Now that the past two years are hopefully behind all of us, it is a special joy to celebrate the Guggenheim Foundation's new class of Fellows," said Edward Hirsch, President of the Guggenheim Foundation and 1985 Fellow in Poetry. "This year marks the Foundation's 97th annual Fellowship competition. Our long experience tells us what an impact these annual grants will have to change people's lives. The work supported by the Foundation will aid in our collective effort to better understand the new world we're in, where we've come from, and where we're going. It is an honor for the Foundation to help the Fellows carry out their visionary work."

In all, 51 scholarly disciplines and artistic fields, 81 different academic institutions, 31 states and the District of Columbia, and four Canadian provinces are represented in this year's class of Fellows, who range in age from 33 to 75. Close to 60 Fellows have no full-time college or university affiliation. Many Fellows' projects directly respond to issues like climate change, pandemics, Russia, feminism, identity, and racism.

Generous gifts from friends and previous Fellows have helped support this year's Fellows.

The actor and director Robert De Niro has underwritten Mark Thomas Gibson's Fellowship in Fine Arts in honor of his father, the painter Robert De Niro Sr., a 1968 Guggenheim Fellow. Gibson's paintings, inspired by comics, provide commentary on American history and explore Black representation.

The Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation continues its support of the Fellowship in Constitutional Studies, awarded this year to Kimberly Yuracko of Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. Yuracko is an expert in antidiscrimination law, currently focusing on Title IX and the athletic participation of transgender girls.

Wendy Belzberg and Strauss Zelnick have underwritten a Fellowship in General Nonfiction awarded to Thomas Chatterton Williams in honor of the writer Stacy Schiff, a Guggenheim Fellow and Foundation Trustee. Williams is a cultural critic and author whose 2019 memoir, Self-Portrait in Black and White: Family, Fatherhood, and Rethinking Race was a TIME Magazine "Must Read" book of the year.

Anthony Roberts has underwritten a Fellowship in Geography & Environmental Studies awarded to environmental scientist Elena Bennett of McGill University.

Park S. Nobel, a 1973 Guggenheim Fellow, has partially underwritten a Fellowship in Biology for John Wallingford, a developmental biologist from the University of Texas, Austin who studies the genetic development of embryos, with an emphasis on lethal birth defects.

Together, four Guggenheim Fellows have funded a Fellowship in the study of the Early Modern World: this year, its recipient is Valerie Kivelson. Kivelson is a professor at the University of Michigan, specializing in early modern Russian history.

An exceptionally generous bequest in 2019 from the estate of the great American novelist Philip Roth, a 1959 Guggenheim Fellow, provides partial support for a wide variety of writers.

Fellows in the creative arts are partially supported by the Joel Conarroe Fund, named for the former President of the Foundation who was a Guggenheim Fellow in 1977.

Cindy Sherman, a current Trustee of the Guggenheim Foundation who was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1983, said, "Becoming a Guggenheim Fellow offered me the time and space to focus solely on the work that was the most important to me. I was free to think and create in a way that opened myriad opportunities for me and my art. I know this years' Fellows will experience this honor as the greatest gift, as I did."

African Studies

Olufemi O. Vaughan, Alfred Sargent Lee & Mary Lee Professor, Department of Black Studies, Amherst College

American Literature

Heather Clark, Professor of Contemporary Poetry; Director of the Centre for International Contemporary Poetry, University of Huddersfield

Anthropology & Cultural Studies

Michael J. Hathaway, Professor of Anthropology, Simon Fraser University

Rosalind C. Morris, Professor of Anthropology, Columbia University

Applied Mathematics

Lek-Heng Lim, Professor, Department of Statistics, University of Chicago

Architecture, Planning, & Design

Daniel A. Barber, Associate Professor of Architecture, Chair of Graduate Group in Architecture, University of Pennsylvania

Mario Carpo, Reyner Banham Professor of Architectural History and Theory, University College London

Astronomy - Astrophysics

Emily Levesque, Associate Professor of Astronomy, University of Washington

Krzysztof Z. Stanek, Professor of Astronomy, Ohio State University

Yanqin Wu, Professor of Astronomy, University of Toronto

Biography

Peter Filkins, Writer, Cheshire, Massachusetts; Richard B. Fisher Professor of Literature, Bard College at Simon's Rock

Biology

Manyuan Long, Edna K. Papazian Distinguished Service Professor, Department of Ecology & Evolution and the College, University of Chicago

Anne Stone, Regents' Professor, School of Human Evolution and Social Change, Arizona State University

John Wallingford, Doherty Regents Chair in Molecular Biology, University of Texas at Austin

Chemistry

So Hirata, Marvin T. Schmidt Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Prashant K. Jain, Professor of Chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Shana Kelley, Neena B. Schwartz Professor of Chemistry and Biomedical Engineering, Northwestern University

Choreography

Gary Abbott, Choreographer, Kansas City, Missouri; Professor of Dance, University of Missouri

Anne Bluethenthal, Choreographer, San Francisco, California

Silvana Cardell, Choreographer, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Director, Cardell Dance Theater; Associate Professor, Department of Dance, Georgian Court University

Moriah Evans, Choreographer, Brooklyn, NY

Ishmael Houston-Jones, Choreographer, New York City

Cynthia Oliver, Choreographer, Urbana, Illinois; Professor of Dance, and Vice Chancellor for Humanities Arts & Related Fields, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Classics

Kim Bowes, Professor of Classical Studies, University of Pennsylvania

Computer Science

Shrikanth Narayanan, University Professor and Nikias Chair in Engineering, University of Southern California

Cynthia Rudin, Professor of Computer Science and Electrical and Computer Engineering, Duke University

Constitutional Studies

Kimberly Yuracko, Judd and Mary Morris Leighton Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Dance Studies

Anthea Kraut, Professor, Department of Dance, University of California, Riverside

Drama & Performance Art

Early Modern Studies

Valerie Ann Kivelson, Thomas N. Tentler Collegiate Professor and Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of History, University of Michigan

Earth Science

Toshiro Tanimoto, Distinguished Professor of Earth Science, University of California, Santa Barbara

East Asian Studies

Jordan Sand, Professor of Japanese History, Georgetown University

Economics

Nicholas Bloom, William D. Eberle Professor of Economics, Stanford University

Stefanie Stantcheva, Professor of Economics, Harvard University

Engineering

Marco Amabili, Canada Research Chair, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, McGill University

Alexandra Boltasseva, Ron and Dotty Garvin Tonjes Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering (Courtesy Appointment: Materials Engineering), Purdue University

Xin Zhang, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Boston University

English Literature

Jeffrey Masten, Professor of English and Gender and Sexuality Studies, Northwestern University

European & Latin American History

Jordanna Bailkin, Jere L. Bacharach Endowed Professor in International Studies, University of Washington

Paul W. Werth, Professor of History, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Fiction

Film-Video

Film, Video, & New Media Studies

Giorgio Bertellini, Filmmaker, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Professor, Department of Film, Television, and Media, University of Michigan

Fred Turner, Harry and Norman Chandler Professor of Communication, Stanford University

Fine Arts

Fine Arts Research

Jennifer DeVere Brody, Professor of Theater and Performance Studies, Stanford University

Sylvester Okwunodu Ogbechie, Professor, Department of History of Art and Architecture, University of California, Santa Barbara

Shawn Michelle Smith, Professor of Visual and Critical Studies; Interim Dean of Faculty; and Vice President of Academic Affairs, School of the Art Institute of Chicago

General Nonfiction

Geography & Environmental Studies

Karen Bakker, Professor, Department of Geography, University of British Columbia

Elena Bennett, Professor; Canada Research Chair in Sustainability Science, McGill University

Geoff Mann, Professor of Geography and Director of the Centre for Global Political Economy, Simon Fraser University

History of Science, Technology, & Economics

Katja Guenther, Associate Professor of History, Princeton University

Rebecca L. Spang, Ruth N. Halls Professor of History, Indiana University

Intellectual & Cultural History

Suzanne Lynn Marchand, LSU Systems Boyd Professor, Department of History, Louisiana State University

Esther Schor, Chair, Humanities Council; Leonard L. Milberg '53 Professor of American Jewish Studies and Professor of English, Princeton University

Law

Robert F. Barsky, Professor of French, European Studies, Jewish Studies; Professor Law, Vanderbilt University

Osagie K. Obasogie, Haas Distinguished Chair, Professor of Law, Professor of Bioethics, University of California, Berkeley, School of Law and School of Public Health

Linguistics

Vera Gribanova, Associate Professor of Linguistics and Director of the Graduate Program, Stanford University

Literary Criticism

Bénédicte Boisseron, Professor of Afroamerican and African Studies; Professor of Romance Languages and Literatures, University of Michigan

Stathis Gourgouris, Professor of Classics and of English and Comparative Literature, Columbia University

Daniel Hack, Professor of English, University of Michigan

Paul Saint-Amour, Walter H. and Leonore C. Annenberg Professor in the Humanities, University of Pennsylvania

John Zilcosky, Professor of German and Comparative Literature, University of Toronto

Mathematics

Manjul Bhargava, Brandon Fradd, Class of 1983, Professor of Mathematics, Princeton University

Lauren K. Williams, Robinson Professor of Mathematics, Harvard University, and Seaver Professor at the Radcliffe Institute

Medicine & Health

Jodi Halpern, Professor of Bioethics, School of Public Health, University of California, Berkeley

Medieval & Renaissance History

Charlene M. Eska, Professor of Linguistics,Virginia Tech

Katherine L. French, Frederick Hoffman Professor of History, University of Michigan

Music Composition

Music Research

Alejandro L. Madrid, Professor of Musicology and Ethnomusicology, Cornell University

Guthrie P. Ramsey, Jr., Professor Emeritus of Music, University of Pennsylvania

Near Eastern Studies

Yoav Di-Capua, Professor of History, University of Texas at Austin

Philosophy

Juliette Kennedy, University Lecturer in Mathematics, University of Helsinki

Christopher Peacocke, Johnsonian Professor of Philosophy, and Director of Graduate Studies, Columbia University

Amie Thomasson, Daniel P. Stone Professor of Intellectual and Moral Philosophy, Dartmouth College

Photography

Physics

Yong Baek Kim, Professor of Physics, University of Toronto

Poetry

Eduardo C. Corral, Poet, Raleigh, North Carolina; Associate Professor of English, North Carolina State University

Allison Funk, Poet, Edwardsville, Illinois

Yona Harvey, Poet, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Associate Professor of English, University of Pittsburgh

Jay Hopler, Poet, Salt Lake City, Utah; Professor of English, University of South Florida

Joyelle McSweeney, Poet, South Bend, Indiana; Professor of English, Creative Writing Program, Notre Dame University

Tomás Q. Morín, Poet, Austin, Texas; Assistant Professor of Creative Writing, Rice University

Valzhyna Mort, Poet, Ithaca, New York; Associate Professor, Department of Literatures in English, Cornell University

Political Science

Brendan Nyhan, James O. Freedman Presidential Professor, Department of Government, Dartmouth College

Milan Svolik, Professor of Political Science, Yale University

Psychology

Suparna Rajaram, Distinguished Professor in Cognitive Science, Stony Brook University, SUNY

Religion

David Brakke, Joe R. Engle Chair in the History of Christianity; Professor of History, Ohio State University

Judith Weisenfeld, Agate Brown and George L. Collord Professor of Religion, Princeton University

Sociology

Jyoti Puri, Hazel Dick Leonard Chair and Professor of Sociology, Simmons University

Theatre Arts & Performance Studies

Daphne A. Brooks, William R. Kenan Jr. Professor of African American Studies: American Studies; Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies; and Music, Yale University

Translation

Matt Reeck, Translator, Brooklyn, New York

United States History

Keisha N. Blain, Associate Professor of History, University of Pittsburgh

Brenda J. Child, Northrup Professor of American Studies, University of Minnesota

Jennifer Mittelstadt, Professor of History, Rutgers University

Claudio Saunt, Russell Professor of History, University of Georgia

Manisha Sinha, Draper Chair in American History, University of Connecticut

About the Guggenheim Foundation

Created and initially funded in 1925 by Senator Simon and Olga Guggenheim in memory of their son John Simon Guggenheim, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation has sought since its inception to "further the development of scholars and artists by assisting them to engage in research in any field of knowledge and creation in any of the arts, under the freest possible conditions."

Since its establishment, the Foundation has granted nearly $400 million in Fellowships to over 18,000 individuals, among whom are more than 125 Nobel laureates, members of all the national academies, winners of the Pulitzer Prize, Fields Medal, Turing Award, Bancroft Prize, National Book Award, and other internationally recognized honors. The great range of fields of study is a unique characteristic of the Fellowship program.

The Foundation centers the talents and instincts of the Fellows, whose passions often have broad and immediate impact. For example, Zora Neale Hurston wrote Their Eyes Were Watching God in 1936 with the support of a Guggenheim Fellowship and dedicated it to the Foundation's first president, Henry Allen Moe. Photographer Robert Frank's seminal book, The Americans, was the product of a cross-country tour supported by two Guggenheim Fellowships. The accomplishments of other early Fellows like Jacob Lawrence, Rachel Carson, James Baldwin, Martha Graham, and Linus Pauling also demonstrate the strength of the Foundation's core values and the power and impact of its approach.