2022 Guggenheim Fellowships Announced
Fellows include Drama & Performance Artists, Choreographers, and more.
On April 7, 2022, the Board of Trustees of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation approved the awarding of Guggenheim Fellowships to a diverse group of 180 exceptional individuals. Chosen from a rigorous application and peer review process out of almost 2500 applicants, these successful applicants were appointed on the basis of prior achievement and exceptional promise.
"Now that the past two years are hopefully behind all of us, it is a special joy to celebrate the Guggenheim Foundation's new class of Fellows," said Edward Hirsch, President of the Guggenheim Foundation and 1985 Fellow in Poetry. "This year marks the Foundation's 97th annual Fellowship competition. Our long experience tells us what an impact these annual grants will have to change people's lives. The work supported by the Foundation will aid in our collective effort to better understand the new world we're in, where we've come from, and where we're going. It is an honor for the Foundation to help the Fellows carry out their visionary work."
In all, 51 scholarly disciplines and artistic fields, 81 different academic institutions, 31 states and the District of Columbia, and four Canadian provinces are represented in this year's class of Fellows, who range in age from 33 to 75. Close to 60 Fellows have no full-time college or university affiliation. Many Fellows' projects directly respond to issues like climate change, pandemics, Russia, feminism, identity, and racism.
Generous gifts from friends and previous Fellows have helped support this year's Fellows.
- The actor and director Robert De Niro has underwritten Mark Thomas Gibson's Fellowship in Fine Arts in honor of his father, the painter Robert De Niro Sr., a 1968 Guggenheim Fellow. Gibson's paintings, inspired by comics, provide commentary on American history and explore Black representation.
- The Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation continues its support of the Fellowship in Constitutional Studies, awarded this year to Kimberly Yuracko of Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. Yuracko is an expert in antidiscrimination law, currently focusing on Title IX and the athletic participation of transgender girls.
- Wendy Belzberg and Strauss Zelnick have underwritten a Fellowship in General Nonfiction awarded to Thomas Chatterton Williams in honor of the writer Stacy Schiff, a Guggenheim Fellow and Foundation Trustee. Williams is a cultural critic and author whose 2019 memoir, Self-Portrait in Black and White: Family, Fatherhood, and Rethinking Race was a TIME Magazine "Must Read" book of the year.
- Anthony Roberts has underwritten a Fellowship in Geography & Environmental Studies awarded to environmental scientist Elena Bennett of McGill University.
- Park S. Nobel, a 1973 Guggenheim Fellow, has partially underwritten a Fellowship in Biology for John Wallingford, a developmental biologist from the University of Texas, Austin who studies the genetic development of embryos, with an emphasis on lethal birth defects.
- Together, four Guggenheim Fellows have funded a Fellowship in the study of the Early Modern World: this year, its recipient is Valerie Kivelson. Kivelson is a professor at the University of Michigan, specializing in early modern Russian history.
- An exceptionally generous bequest in 2019 from the estate of the great American novelist Philip Roth, a 1959 Guggenheim Fellow, provides partial support for a wide variety of writers.
- Fellows in the creative arts are partially supported by the Joel Conarroe Fund, named for the former President of the Foundation who was a Guggenheim Fellow in 1977.
Cindy Sherman, a current Trustee of the Guggenheim Foundation who was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1983, said, "Becoming a Guggenheim Fellow offered me the time and space to focus solely on the work that was the most important to me. I was free to think and create in a way that opened myriad opportunities for me and my art. I know this years' Fellows will experience this honor as the greatest gift, as I did."
See the list of new Fellows below!
African Studies
- Olufemi O. Vaughan, Alfred Sargent Lee & Mary Lee Professor, Department of Black Studies, Amherst College
American Literature
- Heather Clark, Professor of Contemporary Poetry; Director of the Centre for International Contemporary Poetry, University of Huddersfield
Anthropology & Cultural Studies
- Michael J. Hathaway, Professor of Anthropology, Simon Fraser University
- Rosalind C. Morris, Professor of Anthropology, Columbia University
Applied Mathematics
- Lek-Heng Lim, Professor, Department of Statistics, University of Chicago
Architecture, Planning, & Design
- Daniel A. Barber, Associate Professor of Architecture, Chair of Graduate Group in Architecture, University of Pennsylvania
- Mario Carpo, Reyner Banham Professor of Architectural History and Theory, University College London
Astronomy - Astrophysics
- Emily Levesque, Associate Professor of Astronomy, University of Washington
- Krzysztof Z. Stanek, Professor of Astronomy, Ohio State University
- Yanqin Wu, Professor of Astronomy, University of Toronto
Biography
- Peter Filkins, Writer, Cheshire, Massachusetts; Richard B. Fisher Professor of Literature, Bard College at Simon's Rock
Biology
- Manyuan Long, Edna K. Papazian Distinguished Service Professor, Department of Ecology & Evolution and the College, University of Chicago
- Anne Stone, Regents' Professor, School of Human Evolution and Social Change, Arizona State University
- John Wallingford, Doherty Regents Chair in Molecular Biology, University of Texas at Austin
Chemistry
- So Hirata, Marvin T. Schmidt Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
- Prashant K. Jain, Professor of Chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
- Shana Kelley, Neena B. Schwartz Professor of Chemistry and Biomedical Engineering, Northwestern University
Choreography
- Gary Abbott, Choreographer, Kansas City, Missouri; Professor of Dance, University of Missouri
- Anne Bluethenthal, Choreographer, San Francisco, California
- Silvana Cardell, Choreographer, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Director, Cardell Dance Theater; Associate Professor, Department of Dance, Georgian Court University
- Moriah Evans, Choreographer, Brooklyn, NY
- Ishmael Houston-Jones, Choreographer, New York City
- Cynthia Oliver, Choreographer, Urbana, Illinois; Professor of Dance, and Vice Chancellor for Humanities Arts & Related Fields, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Classics
- Kim Bowes, Professor of Classical Studies, University of Pennsylvania
Computer Science
- Shrikanth Narayanan, University Professor and Nikias Chair in Engineering, University of Southern California
- Cynthia Rudin, Professor of Computer Science and Electrical and Computer Engineering, Duke University
Constitutional Studies
- Kimberly Yuracko, Judd and Mary Morris Leighton Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Dance Studies
- Anthea Kraut, Professor, Department of Dance, University of California, Riverside
Drama & Performance Art
- César Alvarez, Playwright, South Strafford, Vermont; Assistant Professor of Music, Dartmouth College
- Jibz Cameron, Dramatist, Los Angeles, California
- Jen Silverman, Dramatist, New York City
- Michael Gene Sullivan, Dramatist, San Francisco, California
Early Modern Studies
Valerie Ann Kivelson, Thomas N. Tentler Collegiate Professor and Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of History, University of Michigan
Earth Science
- Toshiro Tanimoto, Distinguished Professor of Earth Science, University of California, Santa Barbara
East Asian Studies
- Jordan Sand, Professor of Japanese History, Georgetown University
Economics
- Nicholas Bloom, William D. Eberle Professor of Economics, Stanford University
- Stefanie Stantcheva, Professor of Economics, Harvard University
Engineering
- Marco Amabili, Canada Research Chair, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, McGill University
- Alexandra Boltasseva, Ron and Dotty Garvin Tonjes Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering (Courtesy Appointment: Materials Engineering), Purdue University
- Xin Zhang, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Boston University
English Literature
- Jeffrey Masten, Professor of English and Gender and Sexuality Studies, Northwestern University
European & Latin American History
- Jordanna Bailkin, Jere L. Bacharach Endowed Professor in International Studies, University of Washington
- Paul W. Werth, Professor of History, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Fiction
- Jennifer Croft, Writer, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Hernan Diaz, Writer, Brooklyn, New York; Associate Director, Hispanic Institute, Columbia University
- Brandon Hobson, Writer, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Assistant Professor of Creative Writing, New Mexico State University
- Ladee Hubbard, Writer, New Orleans, Louisiana
- Alexandra Kleeman, Writer, Staten Island, New York
- Rebecca Makkai, Writer, Lake Forest, Illinois; Artistic Director, StoryStudio Chicago
- Dinaw Mengestu, Writer, Annandale-on-Hudson, New York; John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Professor of the Humanities, and Director, Written Arts Program, Bard College
- Maaza Mengiste, Writer, Bronx, New York; Professor of English, Wesleyan University
- C. E. Morgan, Writer, Lexington, Virginia
- Lysley Tenorio, Writer, San Francisco, California; Professor of English, Saint Mary's College of California
Film-Video
- Beth B, Filmmaker, Savannah, Georgia
- David Finkelstein, Filmmaker, Brooklyn, New York; Instructor and Musician, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
- Moko Fukuyama, Filmmaker, Brooklyn, New York
- Ellie Ga, Filmmaker, Stockholm, Sweden
- Ja'Tovia Monique Gary, Filmmaker, Dallas, Texas
- Terike Haapoja, Filmmaker, Brooklyn, New York
- Autumn Knight, Filmmaker, New York City
- Jenny Lion, Filmmaker, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Janis Crystal Lipzin, Filmmaker, Sebastopol, California
- Angelo Madsen Minax, Filmmaker, Burlington, Vermont; Associate Professor, Department of Art and Art History, University of Vermont
- Alison O'Daniel, Filmmaker, Los Angeles, California; Assistant Professor of Film, California College of the Arts
- Kathryn Ramey, Filmmaker, Roslindale, Massachusetts; Professor, Emerson College
- Gregory Ruzzin, Filmmaker, Culver City, California; Associate Professor of Production, School of Film and Television, Loyola Marymount University
- Courtney Stephens, Filmmaker, Los Angeles, California
- Ioana Maria Uricaru, Filmmaker, Middlebury, Vermont; Associate Professor of Film and Media Culture, Middlebury College
Film, Video, & New Media Studies
- Giorgio Bertellini, Filmmaker, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Professor, Department of Film, Television, and Media, University of Michigan
- Fred Turner, Harry and Norman Chandler Professor of Communication, Stanford University
Fine Arts
- Tyrone Ta-coumba Aiken, Artist, Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Linda Besemer, Artist, Los Angeles, California; James Irvine Distinguished Professor of the Arts, Occidental College
- Colin Brant, Artist, North Bennington, Vermont
- Christy Chan, Artist, Richmond, California
- Anna Craycroft, Artist, Brooklyn, New York
- Aaron S. Davidson, Artist, Arcata, California and Brooklyn, New York
- Lisa Corinne Davis, Artist, Brooklyn, New York; Professor of Art and Art History and Co-Director of MFA Program, Hunter College, CUNY
- Nathaniel Donnett, Artist, Houston, Texas
- Melissa Dubbin, Artist, Arcata, California and Brooklyn, New York
- June Edmonds, Artist, San Pedro, California
- Joey Fauerso, Artist, San Antonio, Texas; Professor of Studio Art, Texas State University
- Chie Fueki, Artist, Beacon, New York
- Maria Gaspar, Artist, Chicago, Illinois; Associate Professor, Department of Contemporary Practices, School of the Art Institute of Chicago
- Mark Thomas Gibson, Artist, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Assistant Professor, Tyler School of Art and Architecture, Temple University
- Lisa E. Harris, Artist, Houston, Texas
- Margaret Honda, Artist, Los Angeles, California
- Jessica J. Hutchins, Artist, Portland, Oregon
- Patrick Jackson, Artist, Los Angeles, California
- Cannupa Hanska Luger, Artist, Glorieta, New Mexico
- Josephine Meckseper, Artist, New York City
- Yunhee Min, Artist, Los Angeles, California; Professor, Department of Art, University of California, Riverside
- Janice Nowinski, Artist, Brooklyn, New York
- Anna Sew Hoy, Artist, Los Angeles, California; Associate Professor and Ceramics Area Head, University of California, Los Angeles
- Lynne Woods Turner, Artist, Portland, Oregon
- Alisha Wormsley, Artist, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Bruce Yonemoto, Artist, Crestline, California; Professor, Department of Art, University of California, Irvine
Fine Arts Research
- Jennifer DeVere Brody, Professor of Theater and Performance Studies, Stanford University
- Sylvester Okwunodu Ogbechie, Professor, Department of History of Art and Architecture, University of California, Santa Barbara
- Shawn Michelle Smith, Professor of Visual and Critical Studies; Interim Dean of Faculty; and Vice President of Academic Affairs, School of the Art Institute of Chicago
General Nonfiction
- Rebecca Donner, Writer, Brooklyn, New York
- Melissa Febos, Writer, Iowa City, Iowa; Associate Professor, Nonfiction Writing Program, University of Iowa
- Michael Pollan, Writer, Berkeley, California; Professor of the Practice, Department of English, Harvard University
- Christopher Sorrentino, Writer, Brooklyn, New York
- Jerald Walker, Writer, Hingham, Massachusetts; Professor of Creative Writing and African American Literature, Emerson College
- Edward L. Widmer, Writer, Providence, Rhode Island; Distinguished Lecturer, Macaulay Honors College, CUNY
- Thomas Chatterton Williams, Writer, Paris, France
- Edward Wilson-Lee, Writer, Cambridge, United Kingdom; 1596 Fellow, Lecturer and Director of Studies, Sidney Sussex College, University of Cambridge
Geography & Environmental Studies
- Karen Bakker, Professor, Department of Geography, University of British Columbia
- Elena Bennett, Professor; Canada Research Chair in Sustainability Science, McGill University
- Geoff Mann, Professor of Geography and Director of the Centre for Global Political Economy, Simon Fraser University
History of Science, Technology, & Economics
- Katja Guenther, Associate Professor of History, Princeton University
- Rebecca L. Spang, Ruth N. Halls Professor of History, Indiana University
Intellectual & Cultural History
- Suzanne Lynn Marchand, LSU Systems Boyd Professor, Department of History, Louisiana State University
- Esther Schor, Chair, Humanities Council; Leonard L. Milberg '53 Professor of American Jewish Studies and Professor of English, Princeton University
Law
- Robert F. Barsky, Professor of French, European Studies, Jewish Studies; Professor Law, Vanderbilt University
- Osagie K. Obasogie, Haas Distinguished Chair, Professor of Law, Professor of Bioethics, University of California, Berkeley, School of Law and School of Public Health
Linguistics
- Vera Gribanova, Associate Professor of Linguistics and Director of the Graduate Program, Stanford University
Literary Criticism
- Bénédicte Boisseron, Professor of Afroamerican and African Studies; Professor of Romance Languages and Literatures, University of Michigan
- Stathis Gourgouris, Professor of Classics and of English and Comparative Literature, Columbia University
- Daniel Hack, Professor of English, University of Michigan
- Paul Saint-Amour, Walter H. and Leonore C. Annenberg Professor in the Humanities, University of Pennsylvania
- John Zilcosky, Professor of German and Comparative Literature, University of Toronto
Mathematics
- Manjul Bhargava, Brandon Fradd, Class of 1983, Professor of Mathematics, Princeton University
- Lauren K. Williams, Robinson Professor of Mathematics, Harvard University, and Seaver Professor at the Radcliffe Institute
Medicine & Health
- Jodi Halpern, Professor of Bioethics, School of Public Health, University of California, Berkeley
Medieval & Renaissance History
- Charlene M. Eska, Professor of Linguistics,Virginia Tech
- Katherine L. French, Frederick Hoffman Professor of History, University of Michigan
Music Composition
- Patricia Alessandrini, Composer, Palo Alto, California; Assistant Professor of Music, Stanford University
- Phyllis Chen, Composer, New Paltz, New York; Assistant Professor of Music, SUNY New Paltz
- David Dominique, Composer, Richmond, Virginia; Associate Professor of Music, College of William & Mary
- Peter Evans, Composer, Brooklyn, New York
- Jonathan Bailey Holland, Composer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Chair of Composition, Contemporary Music, and Core Studies, Boston Conservatory at Berklee
- Sungji Hong, Composer, Denton, Texas; Lecturer of Composition, Division of Composition Studies, University of North Texas
- Panayiotis Kokoras, Composer, Denton, Texas; Associate Professor, Department of Composition Studies, University of North Texas
- Charles Peck, Composer, Morton, Pennsylvania
- Leah Reid, Composer, Woburn, Massachusetts; Assistant Professor of Music Composition, University of Virginia
- Rafael Rosa, Composer, Brooklyn, New York
- Örjan Sandred, Composer, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; Professor of Composition, University of Manitoba
- Nathan Shields, Composer, Poughkeepsie, New York
- Marlon Simon, Composer, Katy, Texas
Music Research
- Alejandro L. Madrid, Professor of Musicology and Ethnomusicology, Cornell University
- Guthrie P. Ramsey, Jr., Professor Emeritus of Music, University of Pennsylvania
Near Eastern Studies
- Yoav Di-Capua, Professor of History, University of Texas at Austin
Philosophy
- Juliette Kennedy, University Lecturer in Mathematics, University of Helsinki
- Christopher Peacocke, Johnsonian Professor of Philosophy, and Director of Graduate Studies, Columbia University
- Amie Thomasson, Daniel P. Stone Professor of Intellectual and Moral Philosophy, Dartmouth College
Photography
- Keliy Anderson-Staley, Photographer, Houston, Texas; Associate Professor of Photography and Digital Media, University of Houston
- Gary Burnley, Photographer, Ridgefield, Connecticut
- Kelli Connell, Photographer, Chicago, Illinois; Professor of Photography, Columbia College Chicago
- Sam Contis, Photographer, Oakland, California
- Kristen Joy Emack, Photographer, Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Odette England, Photographer, Providence, Rhode Island
- Nancy Elizabeth Floyd, Photographer, Bend, Oregon
- Philip David Heying, Photographer, Matfield Green, Kansas
- Robert Bruce Langham III, Photographer, Tyler, Texas
- Lorie Novak, Photographer, Brooklyn, New York; Professor of Photography and Imaging, New York University
- Ed Panar, Photographer, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Mimi Plumb, Photographer, Berkeley, California
- Rebecca Soderholm, Photographer, Keene Valley, New York; Associate Professor of Art, Drew University
Physics
- Yong Baek Kim, Professor of Physics, University of Toronto
Poetry
- Eduardo C. Corral, Poet, Raleigh, North Carolina; Associate Professor of English, North Carolina State University
- Allison Funk, Poet, Edwardsville, Illinois
- Yona Harvey, Poet, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Associate Professor of English, University of Pittsburgh
- Jay Hopler, Poet, Salt Lake City, Utah; Professor of English, University of South Florida
- Joyelle McSweeney, Poet, South Bend, Indiana; Professor of English, Creative Writing Program, Notre Dame University
- Tomás Q. Morín, Poet, Austin, Texas; Assistant Professor of Creative Writing, Rice University
- Valzhyna Mort, Poet, Ithaca, New York; Associate Professor, Department of Literatures in English, Cornell University
Political Science
- Brendan Nyhan, James O. Freedman Presidential Professor, Department of Government, Dartmouth College
- Milan Svolik, Professor of Political Science, Yale University
Psychology
- Suparna Rajaram, Distinguished Professor in Cognitive Science, Stony Brook University, SUNY
Religion
- David Brakke, Joe R. Engle Chair in the History of Christianity; Professor of History, Ohio State University
- Judith Weisenfeld, Agate Brown and George L. Collord Professor of Religion, Princeton University
Sociology
- Jyoti Puri, Hazel Dick Leonard Chair and Professor of Sociology, Simmons University
Theatre Arts & Performance Studies
- Daphne A. Brooks, William R. Kenan Jr. Professor of African American Studies: American Studies; Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies; and Music, Yale University
Translation
- Matt Reeck, Translator, Brooklyn, New York
United States History
- Keisha N. Blain, Associate Professor of History, University of Pittsburgh
- Brenda J. Child, Northrup Professor of American Studies, University of Minnesota
- Jennifer Mittelstadt, Professor of History, Rutgers University
- Claudio Saunt, Russell Professor of History, University of Georgia
- Manisha Sinha, Draper Chair in American History, University of Connecticut
About the Guggenheim Foundation
Created and initially funded in 1925 by Senator Simon and Olga Guggenheim in memory of their son John Simon Guggenheim, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation has sought since its inception to "further the development of scholars and artists by assisting them to engage in research in any field of knowledge and creation in any of the arts, under the freest possible conditions."
Since its establishment, the Foundation has granted nearly $400 million in Fellowships to over 18,000 individuals, among whom are more than 125 Nobel laureates, members of all the national academies, winners of the Pulitzer Prize, Fields Medal, Turing Award, Bancroft Prize, National Book Award, and other internationally recognized honors. The great range of fields of study is a unique characteristic of the Fellowship program.
The Foundation centers the talents and instincts of the Fellows, whose passions often have broad and immediate impact. For example, Zora Neale Hurston wrote Their Eyes Were Watching God in 1936 with the support of a Guggenheim Fellowship and dedicated it to the Foundation's first president, Henry Allen Moe. Photographer Robert Frank's seminal book, The Americans, was the product of a cross-country tour supported by two Guggenheim Fellowships. The accomplishments of other early Fellows like Jacob Lawrence, Rachel Carson, James Baldwin, Martha Graham, and Linus Pauling also demonstrate the strength of the Foundation's core values and the power and impact of its approach.