Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2021 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals® Finalists Will Be Honored in Livestream Event

The event will feature Tony-nominated actress Adrienne Warren and a special message from President Joe Biden.

May. 4, 2021  
2021 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals® Finalists Will Be Honored in Livestream Event

Axios Managing Editor for Politics Margaret Talev and the Partnership for Public Service are teaming up with Tony-nominated actress Adrienne Warren to bring you a glimpse of the work by the 2021 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals finalists and a special message from President Joe Biden.

These unsung government heroes are working behind the scenes to address issues affecting the American public, from Census data security and relief payments to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event takes place on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 12:30 pm - 1:15 pm ET.

Register to receive the livestream link prior to the event. Register at https://sammies2021.splashthat.com/?utm_source=events&utm_medium=email.

Closed captioning settings will be available on YouTube and Facebook during the event.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Morgan James
Morgan James
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker

Related Articles
BECCA, a Virtual Concert Honoring Rebecca Luker, Streams Tonight Photo

BECCA, a Virtual Concert Honoring Rebecca Luker, Streams Tonight

Photo Flash: First Look At WE ARE FAMILY: SONGS OF HOPE AND UNITY Photo

Photo Flash: First Look At WE ARE FAMILY: SONGS OF HOPE AND UNITY

Actors Equity Association Applauds NY Adjusted COVID Restrictions Photo

Actors' Equity Association Applauds NY Adjusted COVID Restrictions

Wake Up 5/4: NYC Theaters Can Reopen May 19, and More! Photo

Wake Up 5/4: NYC Theaters Can Reopen May 19, and More!


More Hot Stories For You