2021 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals® Finalists Will Be Honored in Livestream Event

Axios Managing Editor for Politics Margaret Talev and the Partnership for Public Service are teaming up with Tony-nominated actress Adrienne Warren to bring you a glimpse of the work by the 2021 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals finalists and a special message from President Joe Biden.

These unsung government heroes are working behind the scenes to address issues affecting the American public, from Census data security and relief payments to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event takes place on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 12:30 pm - 1:15 pm ET.

Register to receive the livestream link prior to the event. Register at https://sammies2021.splashthat.com/?utm_source=events&utm_medium=email.

Closed captioning settings will be available on YouTube and Facebook during the event.