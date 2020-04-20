2020 New York City Pride March Cancelled

The 2020 Pride March in New York City has been cancelled for the first time in the March's 50-year history due to the ongoing health crisis.

NYC Pride 2020 events, originally scheduled for June 14-28, have been cancelled.

Heritage of Pride released the following statement:

"New York City is the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ rights movement. We've come a long way since the first Christopher Street Liberation Day March 50 years ago, which is a testament to the bravery and resiliency of LGBTIA+ New Yorkers in the struggle for equality," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "While this pandemic prevents us from coming together to march, it will in no way stop us from celebrating the indelible contributions that the LGBTIA+ community has made to New York City or from recommitting ourselves to the fight for equal rights."

"As the days have passed, it has become more and more clear that even with a decline in the spread of COVID-19, large-scale events such as ours are unlikely to happen in the near future," said Maryanne Roberto Fine, NYC Pride Co-Chair. "We understand that we need to reimagine NYC Pride events - and have already begun to do just that."

"Pride is a staple in New York City, and is oftentimes a safe space for many," said David A. Correa, Interim Executive Director. "This weighed on our members, board, and staff, knowing that we serve as a haven for vulnerable communities. It was not easy to arrive at the decision to cancel pride as we have come to know it over the years, especially given the financial impact this could have on LGBTQIA+ people and businesses, but our top priority remains the health and well-being of all those that participate with us. "

The board and membership of Heritage of Pride will participate in the virtual Global Pride event on Saturday, June 27, 2020 and continue to plan for ways to celebrate pride.





