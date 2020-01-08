2-For-1 Broadway Tickets Are Now On Sale For NYC Broadway Week
There's nothing like live theater-and no place for it like Broadway. NYC Broadway Week invites you to experience the magic firsthand with 2-for-1 tickets to some of the most spectacular performances on stage right now.
Beginning today, January 8, NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets can be purchased! Broadway Week runs January 21-February 9, 2020. To buy tickets, visit https://www.nycgo.com/broadway-week/.
NYC Broadway Week tickets are made available in limited quantities and the discount is applicable only for select seats at each production's discretion. Not all available seats are eligible for the 2-for-1 offer.
There is a two-ticket minimum per purchase. Rather than one free ticket for every full-price ticket, all tickets will be issued at 50% off their original price (plus applicable taxes and fees). Your shopping cart will show the exact number of tickets you will receive.
Upgraded tickets will be available for select seats at the discounted price plus an additional flat $20 per ticket. Please note that upgraded seats usually have a higher starting price than regular seats.
Full list of participating shows:
- Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
- Aladdin
- Beetlejuice
- The Book of Mormon
- Chicago
- Come From Away
- Dear Evan Hansen
- Frozen
- Girl From the North Country
- Grand Horizons
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
- The Inheritance
- Jagged Little Pill
- The Lion King
- Mean Girls
- My Name is Lucy Barton
- The Phantom of the Opera
- A Soldier's Play
- To Kill a Mockingbird
- West Side Story
- Wicked
