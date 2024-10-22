19th Annual Edition Of Latin American Cultural Week NYC to Take Place in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pan American Musical Art Research will present Roots and Styles, its 19th Annual Latin American Cultural Week (LACW), featuring artists from the Americas, Saturday, November 16 through Saturday, November 23.

November 16 @ 4:00 PM - Voices

(Opening Event of 19th Annual Latin American Cultural Week) at St. Mark's Church in the Bowery, 131 East 10th St. in Manhattan.

Eddy Marcano (violin), Raul Orlando Edwards (baritone), Jose Puente (bass), Paul Boyd (piano), and Baden Goya (piano) will perform music of Caruci, Piazzolla, Camacaro, Baden Goya and others. This program is a representation of the sonorities and textures that make Latin music's harmonies, rhythms and melodies so appealing and vibrant.

More event info at https://pamar.org/portfolio-items/lacw. Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/voices-opening-event-of-19th-annual-latin-american-cultural-week-tickets-1006617860117.

November 17 @ 4:00 PM - Stories of Tango

at St. Mark's Church in the Bowery, 131 East 10th St. in Manhattan.

Tangos legendary bandoneonist and composer Daniel Binelli, world renowned pianist Polly Ferman and internationally acclaimed cellist Jesus Castro Balbi present a program of timeless tangos and the stories behind their creation and ongoing cultural significance. The first part of the event will be performed by Balbi and Binelli and the second by Binelli and Ferman, performing music by Binelli and other tango masters. Special guests will be dancers Karina Romero and Jorge Carmona.

More event info at https://pamar.org/portfolio-items/lacw. Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stories-of-tango-19th-the-annual-latin-american-cultural-week-tickets-1006610177137.

November 18, starting @ 7:00 PM - Monday's Milongueros - Argentine Tango Lessons and Practica Milonguera

at Danznik Studios, 240 W. 37th St., 2nd Floor in Manhattan.

The event begins @ 7 PM with Tango technique and continues with Tango salon at 7:45 and Practica Milonguera at 8:30. Presenters will be Karina Romero and Jorge Carmona. No partner is required, and all skill levels are welcome.

More event info at https://pamar.org/portfolio-items/lacw. Book your lessons at karinaromerotango@gmail.com.

November 21 @ 7 PM - Quintet of the Americas in concert at National Opera Center's Marc A. Scorca Hall, 330 7th Ave, 7th floor, Manhattan.

The program will include the premiere of the latest Quintet Memory Project work by Fernando Otero - inspired by stories of seniors from Sunnyside, Queens. The event will also feature premieres of works by Ernesto Oliva, with the composer as guest pianist, Jorge Amado and Sergio Delgado. Also on the program are works by Gabriela Ortiz, Maria Grever and Jorge Olaya Muñoz.

More concert info at https://pamar.org/portfolio-items/lacw. The event is free and open to the public.

November 22 @ 7:30 PM - Sonoros Americanos

at St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Shrine, 701 Fort Washington Ave. in Manhattan.

Performers will be flutist Yael Acher "Kat" Modiano and bassist Carlos del Pino in a program of classical Cuban music by Jose White, Cirilo Villaverde, Manuel Saumell, Ernesto Lecouna, Leo Brouwer and Ignacio Cervantes.

More concert info at https://pamar.org/portfolio-items/lacw. Tickets will be available at the door.

November 23 @ 4 PM - Latinus Quartet

at Our Saviour's Atonement Lutheran Church, 178 Bennett Ave. in Manhattan.

The Latinus Quartet formed by Eddy Marcano, Johnny Chang, Gregory Mata and Enn Rene Diaz, is committed to preserving, promoting and celebrating its cultural heritage and sharing it with the world, and will present the closing event of the annual Latin American Cultural Week in New York City.

More event info at https://pamar.org/portfolio-items/lacw. Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/latinus-quartet-closing-event-of-the-19th-latin-american-cultural-week-tickets-1006627619307.