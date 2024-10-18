1660 VINE Movie Musical Now Streaming on Prime Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



1660 Vine, an original musical feature film, is now available to stream on Prime Video. The movie follows a group of influencers as they take up residence in a famed Hollywood apartment building to pursue dreams of social media stardom. Watch the movie HERE.

Acclaimed theater director Patricia McGregor, Artistic Director of NY Theatre Workshop, makes her feature directorial debut with the film, which is from WitzEnd Productions and PhilmCo Media. Now on Prime Video, it will land on other platforms in 2025.

1660 Vine stars content creator and actor Khemuni Norodom (Prince Khemuni Norodom of the Cambodian Royal Family) as “Danny,” the newcomer to the apartment building who moves in after a video he posted called BREAK UP CAKE propels him to internet-fame, and he goes viral overnight.

The Royal Premiere of 1660 Vine in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with the Cambodian Royal Family and dignitaries in attendance, will be on October 25, 2024.

In 1660 Vine, a group of influencers live in a famed Hollywood apartment building to pursue their dreams of social media stardom. The residents of 1660 Vine confront questions of fame, influence, identity, and mental health. All the while, the residents update their followers through vlogs, gaming streams, makeup tutorials, TikTok dances, songs and pranks, as they navigate their search for identity, discovering the difference between who they present themselves to be, and who they really are.

Singer and TikTok vocal coach Cheryl Porter as “Renee ” (the apartment “Mom”) American Idol alum Pia Toscano, Actor and Digital Creator Chris Olsen lead the talented ensemble cast.

The eclectic cast also includes Maya Lagerstam (“Shucked” Current National Tour), Malachi Durant (“Hamilton” Current National Tour; Ruthless), CJ Cruz, Brianna Rose Gentilella (Nickelodeon’s Bubble Guppies), Jaiden Klein (AppleTV+’s WeCrashed; Disney Channel’s Marvel: Spidey and His Amazing Friends; HBO’s I Know This Much Is True), Kausha Campbell (The Boxer and the Butterfly), Jessica Ruth Bell (Lifetime’s Betrayed by Love), Elle Duran (Trans Activist/Influencer), Fernanda Romero (Mexican telenovela Eternamente tuya), Sam Haft (Helluva Boss; Hazbin Hotel; Lead vocalist of The Living Tombstone), Amanda McCants (Striptease, Beverly Hills Exorcist), Julie Warner, Tyler Joseph Ellis (“Shucked” Current National Tour), and Lisa Loeb (GRAMMY™ Award-winning American singer-songwriter, Sirius Host).

With over 80 million social media followers, the cast’s social media following rivals the characters they portray in 1660 Vine. In a meta promotion, the producers of the film have also created social media accounts for the characters of the film.

Jackson Prince and other 20-something songwriters wrote 1660 Vine, under the guidance of musical supervisors David Lawrence and Faye Greenberg (High School Musical ; Descendants).

Principal choreography is by GRAMMY™ Award-winning recording artist and multi-award-winning choreographer Paula Abdul (American Idol, The X Factor) with associate choreography by Kausha Campbell, who also appears in the film, Cinematography, Editing, and VFX by Tyler Milliron. Kevin Surace, Tony Award-winning Producer, Michael Jackowitz (WitzEnd Productions), and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Prince (PhilmCo Media) produced the film.

“1660 Vine,” the musical, is available for license as a stage musical to high schools, colleges, as well as community and professional theaters Hollywood High School put on the musical in 2022 and a documentary about the performance debuted on Prime Video in October 2024. 1660 Vine at Hollywood High. The half hour documentary takes you into famed Hollywood High School with a behind-the-scenes look at the first live stage adaptation of the film musical 1660 VINE. The high school students at this legendary school step into the shoes of Khemuni Norodom, Chris Olsen, Pia Toscano, Cheryl Porter and the rest of the film cast as they go through an emotional production. The first one ever on stage.