13th Annual Winter Film Festival Unveils 2025 Official Artwork

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City's 13th Annual Winter Film Festival (WFF) will run February 19-23 2025, and showcases creative fresh voices from emerging filmmakers worldwide in all genres and lengths - feature length and short, narrative fiction, documentary, animation, horror, web series and music videos. WFF's mission is to promote diversity, bridge the opportunity divide and provide a platform for underrepresented artists and a variety of genres, viewpoints and approaches; only by seeing others' stories can we understand each other and only via an open door can the underrepresented artist enter the room.

The 87 Official Selections are a diverse mixture of animated films, documentaries, dramas, comedies, horror films, music videos, and web series of all lengths, including 16 student films and 26 first-time filmmakers. Filmmakers come from 20 countries; half of the films were created by women, half created by or about people of color. Details are available at WinterFilmFest.org

About Kervin Brisseaux

Kervin Brisseaux is an artist and creative director with 15+ years of experience working with clients across a variety of industries. He previously worked as a design director at world-renowned agency Vault49, developing creative solutions for some of the world's biggest brands. His illustration style incorporates influences from fashion, music, anime and other facets of pop culture. Kervin is a proud Haitian-American whose design background is rooted in eight years of architectural study.

About Winter Film Festival

Winter Film Festival is an all-volunteer women and minority-run organization as part of Winter Film Awards Inc, a 501(c)3 organization founded in 2011 to celebrate emerging talent in local and international filmmaking. We showcase creative fresh voices from emerging filmmakers worldwide in all genres and lengths - feature length and shorts, narrative fiction, documentary, animation, horror, web series and music videos. Our mission is to promote diversity, bridge the opportunity divide and provide a platform for under-represented artists and a variety of genres, viewpoints and approaches. We believe that only by seeing others' stories can we understand each other and only via an open door can the underrepresented artist enter the room.