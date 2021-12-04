10 Movies We Want to See As Broadway Shows!

a??The concept of the movie musical is nearly as old as Broadway itself. The Jazz Singer with Al Jolson, largely believed to be the first movie musical, hit the big screen in 1927, just a short 60 years after the Broadway musical made its debut with The Black Crook in 1866.

Since then the exchange of adapting movies to Broadway and crafting movies based on musicals has been a popular convention of the form and is showing no signs of slowing down. In 2021 along, numerous movies based on musicals have hit the scene including tick, tick...BOOM!, Dear Evan Hansen, In the Heights, and West Side Story.

With so many fantastic movies and musicals to choose from, we can't wait to see which titles are next in this great artistic exchange! Below, see our picks for the films we would most like to see get the movies to Broadway treatment in the future!

My Cousin Vinny

a??

Though this courtroom comedy about two Brooklyn boys who find themselves in hot water when they're accused of murder in the deep South doesn't sing at first glance, dig a little deeper and you'll find a gripping story, high stakes, and hilarious movie moments ripe for the musical stage, including the story of Alakazam , Vinny's hilarious cross examinations and, of course, Mona Lisa's epic testimony .

Bonus fact: Following the release of the film, actor Joe Pesci released an album of songs as his character, Vincent Gambini. If this isn't a character introduction song , we don't know what is.

Bridesmaids

a??

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo's modern comedy classic is ripe for the movies to Broadway treatment. The film tells the story of Annie, a struggling thirty-something whose world is turned upside down following the news of her best friend's engagement. When Annie is named Maid of Honor she finds herself contending with limited funds, poor mental health, an impossibly stunning rival, and the "stone cold pack of weirdos" Lillian has selected as her fellow bridesmaids. Can Annie make it to the altar without losing her best friend or her mind?

With a zany cast of characters, a romantic subplot, and a happy ending, a Waitress-style score and the right creative team could lead the story to the stage by mining its true core: women struggling within the confines of gendered expectations.

Coming to America

This 1988 comedy classic starring Eddie Murphy at the height of his powers has been a fan favorite for ages. The film, directed by John Landis, tells the story of Akeem Joffer, the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who travels to the United States in the hopes of finding authentic love.

With one hit song, the title track performed by The System, an iconic dance sequence, and numerous classic comedy moments already under its belt, this fish-out-of-water story, has all the makings of a musical comedy smash that can showcase the excellence of Black performers on Broadway and give us a royal love story for the ages.

That Thing You Do!

a??

If one movie sings on this list, it's this one. The Tom Hanks-directed film tells the story of The Wonders (or Oneders, depending on who you ask), a small-town rock group from Eerie, PA who skyrocket to stardom and find themselves navigating their sudden fame and all the trappings that go with it.

This tale of band dynamics and the music industry machine will win audiences over with comedy, romance, and a nostalgic score of first-rate sixties-style rock songs, including the infectious title song by the late, great Adam Schlesinger. Thanks to its fun characters and excavation of the trials that arise when your dreams come true, That Thing You Do!'s musical Cinderella story about one hit wonders is ripe for the Broadway musical treatment.

Tangled

a??

Three words: Fiber optic wig. Disney's modern classic, Tangled, is a musical retelling of the story of Rapunzel. Featuring a fantastic pop rock score by Disney legend, Alan Menken, the film was an instant favorite among families and fans everywhere. With a much-loved stage adaptation currently playing aboard Disney Cruise Lines, it seems The Mouse already sees the potential for a movie-turned-musical in this property.

This modern story of a young woman taking charge of her life to break out of isolation boasts genuine laughs, a swoon-worthy love story and one of Disney's finest villains, Mother Goethel (paging Lesli Margherita.) It is also one of the most oft-cited films when Broadway fans weigh-in on which movies should get the musical treatment.

It's Complicated

This 2009 rom-com about folks of a certain age became an instant classic thanks to its stacked cast including Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, John Krasinski, and more! The film tells the story about a romantically dormant divorcee who finds herself leading a double life when she begins having an affair with her ex-husband. Things get, well, complicated, when she finds herself falling for a sweet architect still reeling from his own divorce.

Aside from the first-rate comedy, an adaptation would bring the romantic foibles of those just past middle age to the stage, which is territory not often explored in the musical form. With the high-stakes of secrecy and the emotional toll of divorce at its core, this heartfelt and hilarious film has earned a spot on our movies to Broadway wish list!

Hidden Figures

These Hidden Figures are hidden no more thanks to this moving and riveting 2016 drama starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe and more! This film tells the story of the Black, female mathematicians who worked at NASA doing high-level calculations during the Space Race of the 1960s.

With stakes as high as the heavens (literally) and an incredible story of perseverance and unrecognized genius at its heart, should the right creative team correct the white savior tendencies of its film adaptation, a musical take on this thrilling and hopeful true story has the potential to carry the mantle of these courageous and brilliant women forward, inspiring new generations of girls in glasses everywhere to reach for the stars.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

a??

OPPA! Worlds collide when Greek-American shy-girl, Toula Portakalos, accepts a marriage proposal from a white-bread, all- American teacher, Ian Miller in this play-turned-indie rom com from playwright/actor, Nia Vardalos.

Though it is best known for its broad characters and big laughs, the film also digs deeper, telling a story that explores the nuances of cultural identity, family loyalty, and the toll of tradition, calling to mind one of the theatre's all-time great musicals, Fiddler on the Roof. With a culture-clash score fusing the best of American pop-rock and traditional Greek influences (and Tony-winner Andrea Martin reprising her role as scene-stealing Aunt Voula) this comedy classic could make a bridal wave on the Broadway stage.

Crazy Rich Asians

Historically Asian artists haven't been given nearly enough representation on the Broadway stage, but this blockbuster novel-turned-rom-com that broke barriers for Asians in Hollywood could do the same if given the movies-to-Broadway treatment! The film, directed by Jon M. Chu (In the Heights, Wicked), tells the fish out of water story about a Chinese-American professor who travels to meet her boyfriend's family and is surprised to discover they are among the richest in Singapore.

With a swoon-worthy love story, salacious gossip, prodigious shade-throwing, and the potential for show-stopping sets and costumes, a musical adaptation could bring the 1% world of the Young family to stunning life on the musical stage!

Hocus Pocus

It's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus! Thanks to Bette Midler's show-stopping performance of "I Put A Spell On You" film fans and Broadway fanatics have been clamoring to see this Halloween classic on the stage since its 1993 debut. Trying to impress his high school crush, new kid in Salem, Max Dennison, makes a fatal mistake. When the high school virgin lights the Black Flame candle, vengeful witches, The Sanderson Sisters, return from the grave to fulfill their promise of sucking the life out of every kid in town.

As the story unfolds, Max, his kid sister, Dani, and their pal, Alison, find themselves on the ride of a lifetime as they try to defeat the witches and save the children of Salem by sunrise. With a thrilling story that has delighted all ages for nearly 30 years, and the potentials for onstage sorcery and flying effects, this Halloween hit could find a home in one of Broadway's many haunted theatres for a Spooky Season soon to come!