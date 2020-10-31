007 Star Sean Connery Passes Away At Age 90
Scottish actor Sean Connery, best known for his portrayal of James Bond, has passed away. He was 90 years old.
Connery got his big break playing the the iconic super spy in the 1962 film Dr. No, following that performance in the sequels. Goldfinger, Thunderball, and You Only Live Twice.
His other notable film roles include his Oscar-winning performance in THE HUNT for Red October, Diamonds Are Forever, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Robin and Marian, The Name of the Rose, The League of Extraordinary Gentleman, Murder on the Orient Express, The Man Who Would Be King, The Great Train Robbery, Time Bandits, Highlander, and The Name of the Rose and The Untouchables.
In 1999, Connery received a Kennedy Center Honor for Lifetime Achievement, and in 2006 received the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award.
Read more here.
