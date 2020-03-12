Jelani Remy, Ali Ewoldt, Rachel Potter & More to Star in I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will again present I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been on April 26, 2020, at 9:30pm. Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until this April at Feinstein's/54 Below...

From the mind of Alexandra Silber comes, I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. This special concert series returns to again give performers a chance to embody their "roles come true". The audience will get to bear witness to actors living out those dreams! The third edition will as usual boast some of Broadway's favorite performers for a night of surprise, and promises to show them in ways one would never imagine. I Wish originally premiered at Feinstein's/54 Below in Summer 2019 as a one night only event, and due to overwhelming demand and excitement has now become an exciting concert series!

The April edition will feature Joe Carroll (Frozen, Bandstand), Erin Davie (Grey Gardens, Side Show, Diana), Jennifer DiNoia (Wicked), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), Alex Finke (Come From Away, Sweeney Todd), Andrew Kober (School Of Rock, Alice By Heart), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked), Rachel Potter (The Addams Family, Evita), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet, Alice By Heart), Michael James Scott (Aladdin, Something Rotten!) and Elena Shaddow (The Bridges of Madison County, The King and I).

All performers are subject to change.

This edition will be hosted by Broadway favorite and I Wish alum, Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), due to Alexandra Silber's commitment to the London premiere of Paula Vogel's Indecent.

The evening will be again be music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, April 26th, 2020, at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

