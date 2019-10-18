BWW Flashback: The Very Best of Billy Porter

Some might even say the best is yet to come!

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Billy Porter would be joining the cast of the upcoming Cinderella film, taking on the role of the Fairy Godmother.

The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella. It is directed and written by Kay Cannon, and will star Camila Cabello. James Corden produces with Leo Pearlman. Cinderella is set to shoot in London in February next year.

We just can't get enough of Billy, and to celebrate the news, we're flashing back to some of favorite past Porter performances!

Billy is a Teen Angel!

Billy Gets Kinky!

Billy Strikes a Pose! Billy Sings Out! Billy Goes Home! Billy Celebrates Christmas!

Billy does Karaoke!





