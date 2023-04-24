Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SEBASTIÁN TREVIÑO, DEBUTS AS EMILIO ESTEFAN ON THE BROADWAY NATIONAL TOUR OF ON YOUR FEET!

Tour dates run through May 2023!

Apr. 24, 2023  

On April 5th, the On Your Feet National Tour performed in Key West, Florida, and the Mexican actor and singer Sebastián Treviño took the stage for the first time as Emilio Estefan. Sebastián has been part of the show's ensemble since the start of the national tour back in November 2022. He plays ¨Chris¨ a music producer, Dr. Newarth, and one of Gloria's fans on one of the most powerful scenes of the show where she is unconscious after suffering a car accident.

Unexpectedly, only 2 hours before going on stage, Sebastián was told that he would be playing Emilio Estefan that night since the main actor was not feeling well and he was next in line to fill that role. " Being an understudy is not an easy job, most of the time you work alone, but what a great opportunity to show all your talent"

Sebastián had auditioned for the Spanish version of this same show back in January 2021. He did very well, he passed the audition and was offered the character of Phil, one of the Stefan's producers. But Sebastián had just closed a contract with another project, the Musical The Bandit in Nice Pants. But later on, the production of the National Tour of On Your Feet! contacted him again, and asked him to send new material because they were interested in his profile for the tour. He then was called for auditions in person in New York, and was cast for the show.

Gloria Estefan and Sebastián Treviño Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe

The story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, took the roads one more time with the 2nd Broadway National Tour last November. The new production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado; performer of the original cast of OYF! Broadway and one of the most successful performers of the Broadway Latin Community. The show runs through May 2023 and to purchase tickets or see tour dates/cities click HERE.

On your feet! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. It opened on Broadway in 2015 starring the one and only Ana Villafañe, as the original Gloria Estefan. There have been several international and national productions and adaptations since then, like this 2nd National tour.

The Program of the show on April 5th, when sebastian played emilio Estefan

Sebastian was born and raised in Monterrey, Mx. After having done several theatre productions in his hometown, he made his professional theatre debut in Mexico City on the musical Wicked. He continued his career in shows like You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, Man of la Mancha and Rent. He had work on television for Tv Azteca with projects such as La Hija Pródiga, Un día Culaquiera, y Tres Milagros.

Since 2019 Sebastián lives in New York City where he studied performing arts at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy, and where he participated in shows such as The Jury and The Bandit in nice pants.

To know more about Debastián Treviño please visit his webpage www.sebastiantrevino.com and socials @sebtrevino .




From This Author - Felicitas de la Fare

Felicitas is a writer, blogger, and educator from Buenos Aires, Argentina where she teaches technique, repertoire, and vocal styles in pop, rock, and music theatre. As a performing artist, Felicita... (read more about this author)


April 24, 2023

Sebastián Treviño is a professional bilingüal actor and singer from Mexico. He recently played Emilio Estefan on the National Tour of the Broadway show On your Feet!
