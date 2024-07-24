Weidner Philharmonic Reveals Lineup for 24/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Weidner Philharmonic has revealed the line-up of concerts for the 2024-2025 season.

Tickets for all concerts in the series start at $25 and go on-sale Friday, July 26 at 10 AM at WeidnerCenter.com.

Under the artistic direction of Michelle McQuade Dewhirst, PhD, Green Bay's sole professional symphony orchestra will kick-off the season on September 28 with a signature concert entitled, Express Yourself, a symphonic ode to freedom of expression with repertoire inspired by the power of using your voice. Express Yourself will conclude with a pop-up dance performance under the Chihuly Chandelier in The Weidner's lobby by renowned tap artist Jumaane Taylor, artistic director of the Chicago Human Rhythm Project.

Further series highlights include Weidner Philharmonic's collaboration with The Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College on a re-imagined (and retitled) Holiday Pops at The Weidner - and the continuing annual tradition of presenting The Nutcracker at The Weidner with our partners at Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization (NEWDO).

The series will wrap up in April of 2025 with The Sky Is Not The Limit - a signature program inspired by the boundlessness of the sky and the human condition. Weidner Philharmonic musicians will be joined by Youth Symphony of St. Norbert College for the final piece of the concert.

Weidner Philharmonic Concert Series 2024/2025

Express Yourself

Saturday, September 28, 2024 | 6:30 PM

The concert season opens with program exploring freedom of expression and examining the power of using our voices to share our truth and be the change we want to see in the world. We will peek behind the covers of a banned book and celebrate the spirit of individuals who have fought to overcome physical obstacles, racial prejudice, and oppressive political regimes to speak their minds with the world - no matter what. View Concert Repertoire.

The Nutcracker at The Weidner

November 29-December 1, 2024 | 2:00 PM

Presented in partnership with NEWDO, The Nutcracker at The Weidner is Green Bay's only Nutcracker production with live symphony. An international cast of professional ballet dancers will join local ballet students and community members. The classical production comes to life with beautiful handmade costumes, soaring music and of course, joyful dance to create a memorable experience for the whole family.

Holiday Pops at The Weidner

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 2:00 PM

Holiday Pops returns...with a twist! For the first time ever, the Weidner Philharmonic joins The Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College to perform reimagined holiday classics with a cast of special guests.

The Sky Is Not The Limit

Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 6:30 PM

An epic fanfare popularized by the film 2001: A Space Odyssey opens this program inspired by flight, celestial bodies, and the boundlessness of the human spirit. The Weidner Philharmonic takes to the skies to conclude our season with a special appearance by the Youth Symphony at St. Norbert College. View Concert Repertoire.

Weidner Members get up to 30% off tickets to all Weidner Philharmonic concerts. Visit WeidnerCenter.com for more info on becoming a Weidner Member.

Tickets officially go on-sale Friday, June 26 at 10 AM through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071.

Comments