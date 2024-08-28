Tickets on Sale Now for Fox Cities P.A.C. 2024-25 Viewpoint Speaker Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Single tickets for the 2024-25 Viewpoint Speaker Series at The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center are on sale now.



The Viewpoint Speaker Series features engaging and dynamic speakers sharing their stories in powerful experiences paired with vivid imagery. The series allows individuals to discover how their own experiences inform how they see themselves and the world. The Viewpoint Speaker Series provides opportunities to inspire through new insights, connect through shared experiences and grow a sense of appreciation and understanding.



Tickets to individual speakers are available for purchase on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Series packages are still available for purchase for those who wish to see all 3 speakers and save 20%.



Tickets may be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Friday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.



Groups of 10+ interested in purchasing tickets to Viewpoint Speaker Series events can reserve their seats at foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/group-sales/.



The 2024-25 Viewpoint Speaker Series includes titles:



In Search of Lost Cities: Albert Lin

Presented by Changemaker Talks

Friday, November 8, 2024

Uncover secrets of the past with modern-day explorer, and host of “Lost Cities Revealed With Albert Lin.” Satisfy your curiosity by joining the intrepid amputee and research scientist in an adventure from Mongolia to the Mayan jungle, unearthing lost cultural stories and ancient wisdom through the latest technology.



70 Years of Everest: Peter Hillary

Presented by Changemaker Talks

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Hear authentic, spine-tingling, often hilarious stories about what it takes to travel to the ends of the Earth from a member of one of the great mountaineering families. Discover what led Peter to summit Everest, survive avalanches, ski to the South Pole, and live a life of philanthropy.



National Geographic Live: The Untold Story of Sharks

Presented by National Geographic Live

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Sharks have roamed the planet’s waters since before the dinosaurs and have evolved into more than 500 species. But only recently have we begun to understand their lives—and how actions can threaten their survival. National Geographic Explorer Jess Cramp taps into the National Geographic archives to discover the work of 20th-century women leading shark science and storytelling before she dives into her own cutting-edge research and conservation. Swim alongside her under the vibrant waters of the South Pacific to find out what it truly means to save sharks.



